Laurel Dodgers and Glasgow Reds trade American Legion baseball wins

GLASGOW — Toryn Richards singled in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the Glasgow Reds over the Laurel Dodgers 7-6 in Class A American Legion baseball Sunday.

In the night cap, Laurel (10-7) banged out 14 hits on the way to a 16-3 triumph over the Reds (1-3).

The first contest saw Glasgow collect 11 hits and Laurel 10.

Juliun Benson, Rance Rhoads, Richards and Jordan Plummer all had two hits for the Reds. Jeramiah Benson, Juliun Benson and Jordan Plummer all had two-bag hits for Glasgow.

Richie Cortese was 3 for 3, including a double, to pace the Dodgers' offense. Cortese scored three runs and knocked in two runners.

Jace Buchanan also had a big day for the Dodgers, batting 2 for 3 with a double and triple. Buchanan plated three runners and crossed the plate once. Kyle Berube doubled and scored a run for Laurel.

Overall, Cortese was 6 for 6 at the plate in the twin bill with another 3-for-3 showing in the second game. Cortese doubled twice, scored twice and drove in four in the second contest.

Laurel leadoff batter Evan Caton was 2 for 4, including a two-base hit, in the second game with two runs and three RBIs. Tanner Knaub, the second Laurel batter, was 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs and three RBIs. Buchanan finished 2 for 3 with a run and two RBIs.

Ryne Clausen also doubled for Laurel, along with scoring twice and driving in a run.

Dodgers hurler Braeden Foos pitched the complete five innings, limiting Glasgow to three hits and three runs (two earned). Foos fanned six Reds and walked two.

Jack Kolstad was 1 for 1 with a run and an RBI for the Reds.

