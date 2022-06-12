 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Laurel Dodgers and Miles City Mavericks trade American Legion baseball wins

  • 0

MILES CITY — Jace Buchanan fired a five-inning one-hitter to lead Laurel over Miles City 8-0 in the second game of a Class A American Legion baseball doubleheader on Sunday.

Buchanan struck out three batters, while also walking three Mavs. Buchanan helped his cause at the plate, batting 1 for 3 and driving in three runners. 

Laurel's No. 3 hitter, Richie Cortese, batted 3 for 3 with a double and a pair of RBIs. Ian Bauer was 2 for 2 at the plate and scored three times.

Miles City collected 11 hits in the first game en route to a 13-6 victory. Laurel fielders committed nine errors.

Tanner Knaub, Cortese and Buchanan all had two RBIs for Laurel.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News