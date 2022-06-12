Laurel Dodgers and Miles City Mavericks trade American Legion baseball wins

MILES CITY — Jace Buchanan fired a five-inning one-hitter to lead Laurel over Miles City 8-0 in the second game of a Class A American Legion baseball doubleheader on Sunday.

Buchanan struck out three batters, while also walking three Mavs. Buchanan helped his cause at the plate, batting 1 for 3 and driving in three runners.

Laurel's No. 3 hitter, Richie Cortese, batted 3 for 3 with a double and a pair of RBIs. Ian Bauer was 2 for 2 at the plate and scored three times.

Miles City collected 11 hits in the first game en route to a 13-6 victory. Laurel fielders committed nine errors.

Tanner Knaub, Cortese and Buchanan all had two RBIs for Laurel.

