Laurel Dodgers handle Sidney Patriots, win twice in Legion baseball matchup

Laurel took the first game by a 12-2 score. The Dodgers collected seven extra-base hits, including two doubles by Richie Cortese and a triple by Evan Caton. Caton had three RBIs and scored twice, while Cortese scored two runs and drove in two others. Jace Buchanan went 3 for 3 with three RBIs.

In the second game, Laurel won 14-4 as Ian Bauer went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Buchanan scored three times and drove in two more runs, while Braeden Foos batted in three RBIs. Isaac Nieto brought in a pair of runners also. Sidney scored four runs combined in the first two innings but were kept off the scoreboard after that, and managed just three hits.