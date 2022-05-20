Laurel Dodgers, Lewistown Redbirds split American Legion baseball doubleheader

LAUREL — Evan Caton's RBI single in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Laurel Dodgers to an 8-7 Class A American Legion baseball victory over Lewistown, which salvaged a split in a doubleheader between the teams Friday.

Tanner Knaub scored the winning run from second base after drawing a one-out walk and then stealing second. Caton's winning hit was a line drive to center field.

Lewistown won the first game 7-6. The Redbirds scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead and held on after Laurel scored once in the bottom half.

Luke Clinton went 3 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs for Lewistown. Henry Kuhlman had two doubles. Caton and Knaub each had two RBIs for Laurel.

