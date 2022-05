POWELL, Wyo. — Laurel pitcher Ian Bauer threw a seven-inning one hitter to lead the Dodgers over the Powell Pioneers 5-1 in American Legion baseball on Saturday.

Bauer struck out 12 and only walked two. The one run Powell scored wasn't earned.

Evan Caton, Issac Nieto and Landen Bauer all had two hits for the Dodgers. Caton added three RBIs. Tanner Knaub scored twice for Laurel.

