Laurel Dodgers roll to American Legion sweep of Billings Blue Jays

BILLINGS — The Laurel Dodgers continued their winning ways Tuesday with a doubleheader sweep of the Billings Blue Jays in Legion baseball.

Laurel, fresh off winning the Cloninger Classic on Sunday in Bozeman, won the first game 16-7. The Dodgers pushed 10 runs across in the fifth inning on five bases-loaded walks and RBI hits from Jace Buchanan and Landen Peak.

Evan Caton, meanwhile, finished the game with six RBIs and three runs scored. Richie Cortese homered and had three runs driven in.

Laurel won Game 2 by a 12-2 score. Isaac Nieto had three RBIs for the Dodgers, while Cortese, Buchanan and Ian Bauer each had two RBIs. Paxten Fitch scored both runs for the Blue Jays.

