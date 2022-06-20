 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Laurel Dodgers sweep Glendive Blue Devils in Legion baseball twin bill

  • 0

LAUREL — Jace Buchanan tossed a three-hit shutout Monday night as the Laurel Dodgers beat the Glendive Blue Devils 4-0 in the first game of an American Legion Eastern A baseball doubleheader.

Buchanan struck out five and walked one over seven innings.

Richie Cortese and Ian Bauer doubled for the Dodgers. 

Cortese, Reece Dolechek, Braeden Foos and Kyle Berube all had RBIs.

Laurel also prevailed in the second game 3-1 with Dolechek pitching a five hitter.

He struck out two and walked two.

Dolechek also supplied two hits and an RBI.

Tanner Knaub doubled for the Dodgers, while Buchanan had a triple.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News