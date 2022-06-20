Laurel Dodgers sweep Glendive Blue Devils in Legion baseball twin bill

LAUREL — Jace Buchanan tossed a three-hit shutout Monday night as the Laurel Dodgers beat the Glendive Blue Devils 4-0 in the first game of an American Legion Eastern A baseball doubleheader.

Buchanan struck out five and walked one over seven innings.

Richie Cortese and Ian Bauer doubled for the Dodgers.

Cortese, Reece Dolechek, Braeden Foos and Kyle Berube all had RBIs.

Laurel also prevailed in the second game 3-1 with Dolechek pitching a five hitter.

He struck out two and walked two.

Dolechek also supplied two hits and an RBI.

Tanner Knaub doubled for the Dodgers, while Buchanan had a triple.

