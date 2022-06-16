Laurel Dodgers sweep Glendive Blue Devils on road

GLENDIVE — The Laurel Dodgers rallied from an early deficit in beating the Glendive Red Devils 11-3 Thursday in the opening game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader.

Laurel also took the second game by a 13-5 count.

In the opener, the Dodgers trailed 3-2 after three innings, but tied the game with a run in the fourth inning. They added three more runs in the fifth and five in the seventh to pull away.

Laurel's Jace Buchanan doubled and finished with three RBIs. Richie Cortese also doubled for the victors, while Evan Caton tripled.

Ian Bauer was the winning pitcher for Laurel. He threw a complete game, allowing four hits and two earned runs in seven innings.

Bauer struck out three and walked three.

Laurel pounded out 14 hits in the nightcap.

Cortese and Issac Nieto had three hits apiece, with Cortese driving in three runs. Buchanan also had three RBIs.

Cortese doubled twice and had a triple. Buchanan also tripled, while Nieto and Evan Caton doubled.

Pitchers Cortese and Braeden Foos combined on a one-hitter. They struck out nine and walked eight.

