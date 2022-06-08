Laurel Dodgers take two wins from Billings Blue Jays

LAUREL — Richie Cortese’s RBI double with two outs in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Laurel Dodgers to a 5-4 win over the Billings Blue Jays in the first game of a Class A American Legion baseball doubleheader Thursday night.

Cortese then took the mound in the second game and limited the Blue Jays to one hit through five innings in a 9-3 Dodgers’ win.

Cortese, Evan Caton, Jace Buchanan, Issac Nieto and Ian Bauer all finished with two hits in the opener for Laurel, which had 12 hits overall. Cortese drove in two runs.

Paxten Fitch led the Blue Jays with three hits. Carson Jenkins added two and Ethan Moore had two RBIs.

In the second game, Cortese drove in three runs and Reece Dolechek had two hits to pace the Dodgers. Cortese allowed all three Blue Jays runs — two were earned — and Dolechek threw the final two innings to complete the team’s one-hitter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0