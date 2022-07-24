Laurel Dodgers top Billings Cardinals for Eastern A title

BILLINGS — After winning the regular-season Eastern A American Legion baseball title, next on the Laurel Dodgers check list was to claim the district tourney.

The top-seeded Dodgers did just that in a 7-6 victory over the No. 2 seed Billings Cardinals in the championship clash on a hot Sunday afternoon at Pirtz Field.

Billings led 1-0 after three innings before Laurel (36-12) tied it at 1-1 in the fourth. In a true championship battle, the Cardinals (37-18-1) scored five runs in the top of the fifth with Laurel answering with four runs in the bottom of the inning. Laurel took the lead for good with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

“That’s always our goal, to win the regular season, district and state,” said Dodgers coach Doug Studiner. “We accomplished this and I’m glad for the boys. We have one more box to check.”

Both the Dodgers and the Cardinals advance to the State A tournament beginning Wednesday in Belgrade. The Cardinals will play the Bitterroot Red Sox in Game 1 at 10 a.m. and the Dodgers will play the Glacier Twins in Game 2 at 1 p.m. in first-round affairs. The championship game is Sunday, July 31.

For the Dodgers, they are aiming to win their first state championship since 2013. Laurel also won three straight State A titles from 2009-11 and also was the A titlist in 1992.

“Just take it one game at a time and don’t psych ourselves out and enjoy the moment,” said Dodgers slugger Richie Cortese, a super senior who socked a no-doubt solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to knot the score at 1-1. “For a lot of us, this is our last year, so to enjoy one last ride with the boys will be fun.”

The Class A Cardinals, a feeder team for the Class AA Billings Scarlets, have never won a state A tourney. The last time the Cardinals advanced to the State A tourney was 2017.

“Our goal is to win,” said Cardinals coach Sam Paterson of his team’s state tourney aspirations. “We have some good pitchers. The staff is solid. If we can stay behind them and score runs, we have a shot to do well.”

The Cardinals scored five runs in the top of the fifth to take a 6-1 lead. Brady Randall, who would later score on a wild pitch, hit a three-run triple during the scoring spree. Cody Collis hit a run-scoring single in the frame.

Laurel bounced back with four runs of its own in the bottom of the fifth to finish the inning trailing 6-5.

Jace Buchanan, who was also the Dodgers starting pitcher and threw the first five innings giving up seven hits and six earned runs, launched a three-run homer to left field during the rally. Ian Bauer added an RBI single during the frame for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers intentionally walked Cortese, who bats third, and immediately in front of Buchanan.

“When I got up to the plate with two on, I was thinking move the runner over,” said Buchanan. “I was still agitated from my pitching performance and thought I’d swing hard and hope for the best.”

Laurel rallied for the tying and go-ahead runs in the bottom of the sixth.

The first three Dodgers all reached base to start the bottom of the sixth as Reece Dolechek, Maverick Hoppman and Landen Bauer all singled. While the Cardinals recorded a pickoff at third base for an out and another Dodger hit a flyout for another out, Evan Caton and Ian Bauer hit two-out RBI singles to plate Hoppman and Landen Bauer.

The Cardinals finished the tourney 3-1, and beat the Dodgers 8-7 in Game 9 on Saturday. Laurel, which bounced back Sunday morning to beat Glasgow 11-1 to move into the winner-take-all title game, was also 3-1 at the tourney.

“Today, we talked to each other and wanted to get it done,” said Buchanan. “We played hard Dodgers baseball as a team.”

Studiner was proud of his team for coming back and defeating the Reds Sunday morning before winning the title game.

“It was a tough one,” Studiner said of the loss to the Cardinals Saturday. “We came out this morning and played a 10 a.m. game and made the most of the opportunity to get back in the title game.”

While the Cardinals would have liked to win the championship game, they are now focused on the task at hand.

“We had a very good regular season,” said Paterson. “I’m proud of the boys and how they competed. It took all 18 guys to get to this point. We worked hard.”

BASEPATHS: Laurel turned two double plays in the game and the Cardinals one. Cortese, who is a member of the Dickinson State baseball team, said it was his 10th homer of the season. “Those are just the ones you feel off the bat,” Cortese said of his homer. “You and your bat have a relationship. … You know the ones that will go out.” … In the Dodgers’ win over Glasgow, Ian Bauer was 3 for 4 with a run and four RBIs and Braeden Foos pitched all six innings, allowing five hits and one earned run, while striking out six and walking two.