Laurel Dodgers win twice Sunday at Gillette Tournament

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Laurel Dodgers won a pair of American Legion baseball games Sunday at the Gillette Tournament before rainy weather canceled Monday's games.

The Dodgers defeated the Jackson (Wyoming) Giants 12-8 and the Bozeman Bucks 4-2 before the weather intervened.

Laurel pounded out 13 hits against Jackson, with Jace Buchanan accounting for three of them.

Teammates Richie Cortese, Ian Bauer and Landen Bauer chipped in with two hits apiece.

Buchanan, who drove in three runs, had a triple, Cortese and Ian Bauer doubled.

Buchanan was also the winning pitcher for the Dodgers.

He started and went five inning. He gave up seven hits and three earned runs. Buchanan also had six strikeouts and one walk.

Later in the day, starter Cortese and reliever Reece Dolechek combined on a five hitter against the Bucks.

They combined to allow no earned runs, while striking out seven and walking three.

Laurel led 3-0 through five innings.

Cortese had two of the Dodgers' four hits. Buchanan and Braeden Foos had the other hits.

