Lewistown Redbirds earn doubleheader sweep of Laurel Dodgers

LEWISTOWN — Trajan Sparks drove in five runs and threw 3.1 innings of relief to help the Lewistown Redbirds topple the Laurel Dodgers 12-8 Sunday in the first game of an American Legion Class A doubleheader.

A Laurel rally in the second game came up short, and the Redbirds earned the sweep with a 7-5 victory.

Lewistown used a six-run fourth inning to overcome a 7-2 deficit to take home the game one win.

Nolan Fry had three hits and Xander Wright contributed two hits for the Redbirds.

Ian Bauer went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for Laurel, and Richie Cortese homered, scored three times and drove in two more runs.

Five Redbirds had two hits in the nightcap, with Wright, Sparks and Justin Maier driving in single runs. Brody Jenness had two RBIs, and starter Taylor Smith logged six innings to get the win.

Laurel scored three times in the top of the seventh off Luke Clinton, but it wasn’t enough. Jace Buchanan, Evan Caton, Cortese and Maverick Hoppman drove in a run each for the Dodgers.

