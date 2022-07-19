Missoula Mavericks win big in Legion doubleheader sweep of Billings Royals

MISSOULA — Nick Beem homered and drove in three runs and Connor Jordan added two RBIs as the Missoula Mavericks cruised to a 10-1 win over the Billings Royals in the first game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader Tuesday in Missoula.

The Mavericks mercy-ruled the Royals again in the second game, winning 14-4. Beem had three hits, giving him six in the twin bill, and Jordan homered and had two RBIs to again pace the Mavs.

The opener went five innings and Missoula starter Peyton Stevens went the distance. He allowed seven hits, one run and struck out three. He didn’t walk a batter.

Beem finished 3 for 4 and scored twice, while Jordan was 2 for 3 with a couple runs scored.

Sy Waldron hit a solo home run for the Royals.

In the nightcap, Christian Dill, Skye Palmer and Stevens all went 2 for 3 at the plate for Missoula. Dill and Henry Black both added two RBIs, and Eamon Higgins threw all six innings for the win. Beem was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and Jordan finished 3 for 4 as the Mavs pounded out 14 hits.

Waldron doubled twice for Billings, while Owen Doucette homered and Jessen West hit a triple.