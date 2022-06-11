 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scoreboard: American Legion Baseball

Lovell, Wyo. 8, Glasgow Reds 7

Highlights: A two-out single by Alex Hedges scored CJ Pickett with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. Hedges finished 2 for 5 with a run scored and an RBI, while Cale Wright and Tyson Christianson had two RBIs each for Lovell. Juliun Benson was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for Glasgow. Jeramiah Benson was also 2 for 3 and Rance Rhoads had two RBIs.

Kalispell Lakers 13, Bozeman Bucks 0

Highlights: Max Holden pitched a five-inning one-hitter for the Lakers. He struck out five and walked one. Ostyn Brennen and Gage Brink had two hits apiece for Kalispell. Teammate Kane Morisaki had a double. The Lakers scored nine runs in the fifth inning to bring the game to a quick end.

