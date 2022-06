Rance Rhoads batted 3 for 4 and drove in four runs Thursday as the Reds won big at Dickinson. One of Rhoads' hits fell for a double. Glasgow had 15 hits overall and jumped ahead 15-0 in the first three innings. The game lasted just four innings. The victors also received two doubles from Jeramiah Benson. JT Sprague pitched four innings of two-hit ball. He struck out five and walked one.