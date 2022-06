Highlights: At the CWS Bluejay Classic in Omaha, Neb., Hastings scored twice in the sixth and once in the seventh to earn the win. Three Bucks pitchers limited Hastings to three hits. River Smith pitched the first six innings, allowing three hits and two runs (both) earned. He struck out three and walked six. Max Matteucci was 2 for 2 at the plate for Bozeman, which only had four total hits.