Scoreboard: American Legion baseball

Highlights: Jake Vigen doubled and scored a run and Max Matteucci and Dillon Farne each had RBIs for the Bucks. For Kalispell, Gage Brink was 3-3, including a double, with a run and an RBI. Zane Haarer tripled for Bozeman. Max Holden drove in two for the Lakers and Ostyn Brennen scored twice. Kalispell committed four errors in the field, while Bozeman had zero. Lakers pitcher Oscar Kallis pitched the full six innings and gave up four hits and five runs (one earned). He struck out one and walked two. Kalispell had nine hits against three Bozeman pitchers.