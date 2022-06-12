Scoreboard: American Legion baseball

American Legion baseball
Bozeman 5, Kalispell 4
Highlights: Jake Vigen doubled and scored a run and Max Matteucci and Dillon Farne each had RBIs for the Bucks. For Kalispell, Gage Brink was 3-3, including a double, with a run and an RBI. Zane Haarer tripled for Bozeman. Max Holden drove in two for the Lakers and Ostyn Brennen scored twice. Kalispell committed four errors in the field, while Bozeman had zero. Lakers pitcher Oscar Kallis pitched the full six innings and gave up four hits and five runs (one earned). He struck out one and walked two. Kalispell had nine hits against three Bozeman pitchers.
Kalispell 19, Bozeman 9
Highlights: The game was an offensive showcase as the Lakers struck for 15 hits and the Bucks 13. Gage Brink, Ostyn Brennen, Max Holden and James Moody doubled for Kalispell. Dillon Coleman, Corbin Holzer, Max Matteucci and Jake Vigen doubled for Bozeman. Haiden Bunyea had four RBIs and Moody three for the Lakers. Holzer was 2-4 with three runs and three RBIs for the Bucks.