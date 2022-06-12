 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Scoreboard: American Legion baseball

  • 0

American Legion baseball

Bozeman 5, Kalispell 4

Highlights: Jake Vigen doubled and scored a run and Max Matteucci and Dillon Farne each had RBIs for the Bucks. For Kalispell, Gage Brink was 3-3, including a double, with a run and an RBI. Zane Haarer tripled for Bozeman. Max Holden drove in two for the Lakers and Ostyn Brennen scored twice. Kalispell committed four errors in the field, while Bozeman had zero. Lakers pitcher Oscar Kallis pitched the full six innings and gave up four hits and five runs (one earned). He struck out one and walked two. Kalispell had nine hits against three Bozeman pitchers.

Kalispell 19, Bozeman 9

Highlights: The game was an offensive showcase as the Lakers struck for 15 hits and the Bucks 13. Gage Brink, Ostyn Brennen, Max Holden and James Moody doubled for Kalispell. Dillon Coleman, Corbin Holzer, Max Matteucci and Jake Vigen doubled for Bozeman. Haiden Bunyea had four RBIs and Moody three for the Lakers. Holzer was 2-4 with three runs and three RBIs for the Bucks. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News