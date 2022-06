Highlights: Rance Rhoads doubled, homered and drove in five runs as the Reds overcame an early 7-0 deficit. His homer was a grand slam, plus he was also the winning pitcher. The game, played in Watford City, North Dakota, was knotted at 9-9 after three innings. Tatum Hansen and JT Sprague had three hits apiece for Glasgow, with Sprague doubling twice. Three Reds pitchers combined on a five-hitter. Rhoads didn't allow a hit in pitching the final 2.1 innings.