Scoreboard: Class A American Legion baseball standings

Class A
American Legion Baseball
Conference Standings
Through July 14
Eastern A: Laurel 14-4, Miles City 16-6, Billings Cardinals 15-7, Billings Blue Jays 13-7, Glendive 6-10, Glasgow 6-14, Richland County 0-20.
Northern A Montana subdivision: Lewistown 11-1, Havre 8-4, Tri-County 3-9, Great Falls 2-10.
Northern A Alberta subdivision: Vauxhall 8-4, Lethbridge 7-5, Calgary 5-5, Medicine Hat 2-8.
Southern A: Butte 12-0, Belgrade 12-2, Gallatin Valley 8-6, Bozeman 6-8, Dillon 5-9, Helena 5-9, Anaconda 2-16.
Western A: Glacier 13-1, Bitterroot Red Sox 8-2, Mission Valley 11-5, Bitterroot Bucs 6-12, Missoula 4-12, Kalispell 3-11, Libby 3-11.