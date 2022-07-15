 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Scoreboard: Class A American Legion baseball standings

  • 0

Class A

American Legion Baseball

Conference Standings

Through July 14

Eastern A: Laurel 14-4, Miles City 16-6, Billings Cardinals 15-7, Billings Blue Jays 13-7, Glendive 6-10, Glasgow 6-14, Richland County 0-20.

Northern A Montana subdivision: Lewistown 11-1, Havre 8-4, Tri-County 3-9, Great Falls 2-10.

Northern A Alberta subdivision: Vauxhall 8-4, Lethbridge 7-5, Calgary 5-5, Medicine Hat 2-8.

Southern A: Butte 12-0, Belgrade 12-2, Gallatin Valley 8-6, Bozeman 6-8, Dillon 5-9, Helena 5-9, Anaconda 2-16.

People are also reading…

Western A: Glacier 13-1, Bitterroot Red Sox 8-2, Mission Valley 11-5, Bitterroot Bucs 6-12, Missoula 4-12, Kalispell 3-11, Libby 3-11.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News