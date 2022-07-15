Scoreboard: Class AA American Legion baseball standings

American Legion baseball
Class AA conference standings (July 14): Billings Royals 9-1, Billings Scarlets 8-3, Helena 7-3, Kalispell 5-5, Great Falls 5-6, Missoula 4-6, Lethbridge 3-7, Bozeman 2-6, Medicine Hat 1-7.
River Smith's RBI single in the bottom of the fifth gave Bozeman a 3-1 advantage and served as the winning run.
Two teams will meet in a nine-inning, nonconference affair.
The Royals had 11 hits and received 12 bases on balls in the win.
After being shut out by the Missoula Mavericks in the first game, the Billings Scarlets won a wild second game to gain a split of an American Legion doubleheader on Friday night at Dehler Park.
The Scarlets win their sixth game in a row before losing in shutout fashion.
The Scarlets split two games on Sunday in Minneapolis.
The Dickinson Roughriders drove the Billings Royals batty on Friday in Bozeman by ripping 15 hits, seven of them going for extra bases.
Cards win first game and Dodgers take the nightcap.
Four runs in the seventh inning paved the way as the Billings Scarlets won their fifth consecutive game.
The pair of right-handers both worked on their craft in the off-season.
