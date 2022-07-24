Scoreboard: Eastern A American Legion baseball district tournament

American Legion baseball
Eastern A District Tournament
at Pirtz Field, Billings
Thursday
Game 1: Glendive 13, Miles City 10
Game 2: Billings Cardinals 18, Richland County 1
Game 3: Billings Blue Jays 12, Glasgow 2
Friday
Game 4: Glasgow 15, Richland County 4, loser out
Game 5: Laurel 11, Glendive 5
Game 6: Billings Cardinals 2, Billings Blue Jays 0
Saturday
Game 7: Billings Blue Jays 12, Miles City 4
Game 8: Glasgow 3, Glendive 1
Game 9: Billings Cardinals 8, Laurel 7
Game 10: Glasgow 14, Billings Blue Jays 13
Sunday
Game 11: Laurel 11, Glasgow 1
Game 12: Laurel 7, Billings Cardinals 6, championship