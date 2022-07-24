 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scoreboard: Eastern A American Legion baseball district tournament

American Legion baseball

Eastern A District Tournament

at Pirtz Field, Billings

Thursday

Game 1: Glendive 13, Miles City 10

Game 2: Billings Cardinals 18, Richland County 1

Game 3: Billings Blue Jays 12, Glasgow 2

Friday

Game 4: Glasgow 15, Richland County 4, loser out

Game 5: Laurel 11, Glendive 5

Game 6: Billings Cardinals 2, Billings Blue Jays 0

Saturday

Game 7: Billings Blue Jays 12, Miles City 4

Game 8: Glasgow 3, Glendive 1 

Game 9: Billings Cardinals 8, Laurel 7

Game 10: Glasgow 14, Billings Blue Jays 13

Sunday

Game 11: Laurel 11, Glasgow 1

Game 12: Laurel 7, Billings Cardinals 6, championship

