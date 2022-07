Scoreboard: Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball Class AA tournament

American Legion Baseball

Class AA Montana-Alberta State Tournament

at Dehler Park

Wednesday

Game 1: 10 a.m., No. 5 Great Falls vs. No. 4 Missoula

Game 2: 1 p.m., No. 7 Lethbridge vs. No. 2 Helena

Game 3: 4 p.m., No. 8 Bozeman vs. No. 1 Billings Royals

Game 4: 7 p.m., No. 6 Kalispell vs. No. 3 Billings Scarlets

Thursday

Game 5: 10 a.m., Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, loser-out

Game 6: 1 p.m., Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, loser-out

Game 7: 4 p.m., Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3, winner's bracket

Game 8: 7 p.m., Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4, winner's bracket

Friday

Game 9: 1 p.m., Winner Game 6, vs. Loser Game 7, loser-out

Game 10: 4 p.m., Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, loser-out

Game 11: 7 p.m., Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8

Saturday

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11

Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11

Sunday

Game 14: 11 a.m., championship game, Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13

Game 15: 45 minutes after Game 14 concludes, second championship game, if-necessary

NOTE 1: Pairings for games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.

NOTE 2: If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye in Game 14.