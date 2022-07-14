Senior Night for Billings Royals and Billings Scarlets is Sunday at Dehler Park

BILLINGS — The Billings Royals and Billings Scarlets will tangle for the final time of the 2022 American Legion baseball regular season on Sunday at Dehler Park.

It is Senior Night and 19 seniors between the two teams will be honored.

Senior Night festivities start at 6:15 p.m. and the game, a nonconference nine-inning affair, will begin at approximately 7 p.m.

For the season series, the Royals hold a 4-1 advantage.

The Royals (28-18) have 12 seniors: Bubba Bergen, Owen Doucette, Hunter Eliason, Kayden Keith, Bryce LaForest, Davis Mosier, Elijah Nickisch, Austin Schaaf, Lance Schaaf, Carter Venable, Reagan Walker, and Jessen West.

The Scarlets (26-18) have seven seniors: Jadyn Averill, Spencer Berger, Jaxson Brandt, Keaton Mickelson, Logan Nyberg, Luke Tallman and Bradley Wagner.

Brenda Sommerville, director of Operations for Billings American Legion Baseball, said several tributes and are also planned for Senior Night.

The Les Smith Memorial Sportsmanship Award will be given to an 18-year-old Scarlet and Royal. The Les Smith award is annually presented and the two winners are selected by their coaches based off character, citizenship, leadership, teamwork and sportsmanship.

The Billings American Legion Baseball Scholarship of $1,500 will also be given to a graduating senior from the Scarlets and the Royals. The two recipients are selected by the BALB board and the scholarship is to be used for educational expenses.

TDS Fiber will also be presenting a check to the Billings American Legion Baseball program. TDS Fiber has been the program’s stolen base sponsor and will donate $20 for each time a Royal or Scarlet swiped a bag this year Sommerville added.

The Boulder-Arrowhead/Burlington-Central/Riverside senior baseball Little League team that won the state tournament will be selling 50-50 tickets during the contest to help fund their trip to Oakland, California, for regionals. The regional tourney is July 20-27.

After the regular season concludes, Billings American Legion Baseball will host two postseason tournaments.

The Eastern A District Tournament is July 21-24 at Pirtz Field. The top two teams will advance to the Class A State Tournament in Belgrade July 27-31. The Billings Blue Jays are the host team for the Eastern A.

The State AA tourney, hosted by the Scarlets, is July 27-31 at Dehler Park.