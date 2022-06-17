Seven-run inning, Jaiden Turner propels Billings Royals past Billings Scarlets

BILLINGS — Baseball is a game where momentum can change everything.

On Friday, that was evident at Dehler Park in the crosstown clash between the Billings Royals and Billings Scarlets.

The Scarlets held a three-run lead after their turn at bat in the top of the third, but the Royals bounced back with seven runs in the third and tacked on four more in the fifth en route to a 12-3 American Legion baseball Class AA win.

The Royals improved to 11-11 overall and 3-1 in the league. The Scarlets fell to 13-11 and 3-1.

And when you swipe the momentum and have a pitcher on the mound in Jaiden Turner who throws a complete game, striking out 10 and walking zero along the way, that combination is hard to beat.

When it was the Royals’ turn to bat in the bottom of the third, they were down 3-0. After three hits, an error, three walks, a hit batter and a couple wild pitches, the Royals led 7-3.

“We thought, uh-oh,” said Royals center fielder Lance Schaaf, who was 3 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs. “J.T. settled in and stuff went his way and he put up zeroes. We had good ABs with good ABs with the runners on.”

Overall, the Royals batted around in the third, sending 10 batters to the plate. Austin Schaaf, Davis Mosier and Lance Schaaf singled in the frame. Owen Doucette, Sy Waldron and Jessen West walked and Bryce LaForest was hit by a pitch, while Kruz Slevira provided a sacrifice fly RBI.

“Our offense came through with a seven spot in the third and J.T. did a great job of shutting the Scarlets down for the game and executing pitches well,” said Royals coach David Swecker.

Scarlets coach Adam Hust said the bottom of the third was the difference in the game.

“We just stopped competing in the bottom of the third and gave them seven runs,” Hust said. “We gave them a seven-run inning and it cost us.

“We have to be better competing for seven innings and can’t have any letup.”

Turner, an all-state pitcher for the Scarlets last year before transferring to Billings Senior from Billings West, retired seven in a row from the last out of the third inning through the end of the fifth.

The 6-foot-2 right-hander said he didn’t treat the game against his former club any differently than those against other teams.

“I mean, it’s just another team I have to do my job against,” he said. “I try not to focus on that too much. They still are my buddies, some of the guys over there but I still have to do my job.”

Lance Schaaf said he had a picture perfect view of the action from his center field position. He gave plenty of kudos to Turner, saying, “J.T. was shoving. I thought he was great, just painting those pitches. The last two batters (both strikeouts) were looking.”

Mosier was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run for the Royals, who tallied nine total hits. Doucette was 2 for 3, including a double, with a run.

The Royals played error-free baseball and turned a double play to end the Scarlets’ sixth inning.

“I did my job and my guys played behind me really well,” Turner said. “That’s all I can ask for is for them not to have a lot of errors and field the ball and do their job at the plate.

“I think them at the plate got the rally going. I do my job pitching and striking guys out, but if they do their job at the plate — that wins the game.”

The Scarlets struck first in the first inning. With one out, No. 2 hitter Kyler Northrop hit a standup double. Rocco Gioioso was then hit by a pitch. After a flyout, Hunter Doyle singled in Northrop for a 1-0 advantage.

In the top of the third, the Scarlets went up 3-0 as Doyle and Spencer Berger hit back-to-back RBI singles.

Doyle finished a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate with a run and two RBIs. Overall, the Scarlets had nine hits and defensively committed two errors.

Hust said the Scarlets still have plenty of baseball to play this year and will “learn from the mistakes and move on.”

The Scarlets will have the opportunity to rebound on Saturday as they will host defending State AA champion Helena at Dehler at 7 p.m. On Sunday, they’ll play the Senators at Dehler at 10 a.m.

“They are fast and aggressive and come in and play hard,” said Hust. “We’ll have to be focused and ready to go.”

For the Royals, they next travel to Great Falls Monday for a pair of games beginning at 5 p.m.

“It’s a tough place to go win a baseball game on the road in Great Falls,” Swecker said. “They compete hard and don’t give you anything and you earn everything you get.”

BASEPATHS: It was a warm night at Dehler as temperatures were in the low 90s before the game started. “We were just happy to be playing in hot weather and not rain,” said Swecker. … The two Billings teams have now traded conference wins against each other as the Scarlets won 3-0 in both teams’ conference opener at Dehler on June 9. The Royals won a pair of nonconference games earlier this season against the Scarlets, winning 13-4 on May 27 and 11-1 on June 3.

Email Gazette Sports Editor John Letasky at john.letasky@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsJohnL

