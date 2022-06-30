 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheridan Troopers start fast en route to victory over Billings Royals

BILLINGS — Michael Greer batted 3 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs and the Sheridan Troopers downed the Billings Royals 14-5 in the opening game of the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Dehler Park on Thursday.

Overall, Sheridan pounded out 12 hits against three Royals pitchers. The Troopers led 6-0 after batting in the top of the fourth.

Hunter Stone was 2 for 5 with a run and two runs batted in for Sheridan and Dalton Nelson knocked in a pair of runs.

Nelson and Carter Dubberley had doubles for the Troopers. 

For the Royals (17-15), Sy Waldron batted 2 for 3 and scored two runs. Owen Doucette was 2 for 4 with an RBI for Billings and Austin Schaaf plated two runners.

Schaaf doubled and Waldron tripled for Billings.

