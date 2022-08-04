Sixth-inning rally helps Billings Royals advance again at Northwest Regional

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Needing a late rally, the Billings Royals scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat Medford, Oregon, 5-3 on Thursday to advance again at the Northwest Regional American Legion baseball tournament at Hladky Stadium.

The Royals, 2-0 at the tournament including Wednesday’s victory over the host Gillette Riders, will play two-time reigning Legion World Series champion Idaho Falls in the undefeated semifinal game Friday at 7 p.m.

The Royals have now won seven consecutive postseason games, along with a 5-0 showing at the Class AA state tournament which they won over the Helena Senators in Billings on Sunday. Four of their wins at state were one-run victories.

“I think we’re just sticking to our motto and hanging loose out there and not letting the moment get too big,” Royals coach David Swecker said in a phone interview. “Being in all those tight games at state got us prepared for this regional.

“We played in a real tight game tonight and we were able to grind it out and get the win.”

Trailing 3-2 in the sixth, Jaiden Turner led off with a double. He was replaced by pinch runner Bubba Bergen, who then came around to score and tie the game on a Medford error off a bunt by Carter Venable.

Owen Doucette later hit a sacrifice fly to score Davis Chakos to give the Royals a 4-3 lead. Jessen West then came up and hit a double to bring in Austin Schaaf for a two-run advantage.

“It all started with J.T. (Turner) having a great at-bat,” Swecker said of the sixth inning. “We were able to pinch run Bubba and put the pressure on them in a bunt situation. From there we were able to take advantage.”

Closer Hunter Eliason worked a perfect seventh inning to finish it off.

Medford scored twice in the fifth, highlighted by an RBI double from Jace Miller and a run-scoring single by Jeremiah Robbins.

The Royals then got a run back in the bottom of the fifth, as Schaaf came in on a fielder’s choice off the bat of West.

The teams traded runs in the first inning. Medford scored first on an RBI single by Miller. The Royals tied it in their half of the frame when a Doucette single scored Schaaf.

Royals starter Reagan Walker pitched six innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and three walks. Eliason threw just seven pitches in the seventh to pick up the save.

Swecker said Eliason is “a great closer late. He’s been in that situation a lot. He had to go through the meat of their order. That’s a great Oregon team. They play the game the right way.”

Medford stranded nine runners on base. The Royals left 11 on, and were thrown out at home plate on three occasions.

West went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Schaaf was 2 for 4 and scored three times. Doucette was 2 for 3 with two runs driven in.

Billings’ matchup against Idaho Falls on Friday will be a rematch from two previous games this season.

“It’s going to be a great challenge,” Swecker said. “We got to play them twice this summer and they got us both times. We’re just looking forward to playing more baseball together, doing things right and hanging loose.”