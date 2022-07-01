Starting pitchers Spencer Berger and Bradley Wagner key producers for Billings Scarlets

BILLINGS — Starting pitchers Spencer Berger and Bradley Wagner bring a lot to the table for the Billings Scarlets American Legion baseball team.

One of the most important aspects each hurler brings to their club is a veteran presence.

"Maturity and leadership are the biggest things," said longtime Scarlets coach Adam Hust of the two recently graduated seniors.

Both right-handers have been highly effective while on the mound for the Scarlets.

Wagner, who is listed at 6-foot-2, 185-pounds on the Scarlets’ roster, is 5-1 this year with a 3.71 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 49 innings. He pitched the first five innings in the Scarlets’ 5-4 win against the 406 Flyers of Laurel in their Goldsmith Gallery Jewlers Tournament opener at Pirtz Field on Thursday.

Earlier this year in the Scarlets' conference opener against the cross-town rival Billings Royals at Dehler Park, Wagner threw a compete game to lead the Scarlets to a 3-0 victory.

“Brad has some experience going back since he was 16 pitching in big games,” said Hust prior to the Scarlets game against the Colorado Rogue on Friday at Dehler. “He won a big game at state at 16 and that has given him the confidence to be the anchor of our staff to this point.”

The 5-10, 175-pound Berger, was 5-2 with a 4.08 ERA entering play on Friday. He had 39 strikeouts in 37.2 innings.

“Spencer has brought a toughness to the mound, which was needed,” said Hust. “He does a great job with his breaking ball and locating his fastball.

“He stays calm. His demeanor is relaxed and he stays focused.”

Berger, a third-year Scarlet who also played a season for the Class A Cardinals, graduated from Billings West this past spring. He also serves at a utility player for the Scarlets.

He believes hours spent perfecting his craft in the off-season have been beneficial.

“Pitching in the off-season was our biggest focus,” said Berger. “We really work on it in the off-season and it’s paid off. He’s (Hust) really been on us about limiting our walks and doing our job.”

Wagner is also a third-year Scarlet and he played a season for the Cardinals before moving up a level. He was also a part of the West High 2022 graduating class.

Wagner echoed Berger in saying that the Scarlets pitchers worked on honing their skills in the off-season.

“Well, pretty much everything I worked on in the off-season pitching is locating my fastball well,” he said, “and switching up my curveball and changeup.”

Pitching has been crucial for the Scarlets (16-15) this season.

For the Scarlets to have success and end where they want to at the State AA tournament July 27-31 at Dehler Park, Wagner and Berger know the pitching staff will have to continue to throw well.

The duo also believes the team is starting to come together in all phases of the game.

“Our team goals are to be there on Sunday, trying to fight for the state championship,” Berger said. “Right now, we are trying to piece little things together to play a complete game.

“Our team chemistry is really good for us. We are hanging out and having fun. That is one thing we wanted to focus on — us being a team this year.”

Berger and Wagner both believe the Scarlets have a very capable infield and outfield, which allows them to relax on the hill.

“Being on the mound with our infield and outfield this year, you can be comfortable if you miss a little bit,” Wagner said. “You can always count on your defense to help you out and make a good play.”

Once the season is done, both Wagner and Berger have ambitious plans.

Wagner said he’ll enter a two-year apprenticeship with the goal of becoming an electrician.

“I’ve had a few family friends be electricians and I’ve always took to learning with my hands and enjoyed it,” Wagner said. “And this year, I took an electrical class and enjoyed it and it drew me to do it.”

Berger, a kicker and punter for the Golden Bears football team, will play football at Carroll College in the fall. Berger was a second-team all-state kicker for West last year.

Berger had a cumulative, weighted GPA of 4.25 for West and said he will study biochemistry at Carroll with a pre-med emphasis. Berger said he would like to eventually become an anesthesiologist.

“I just kind of want to be in the health care industry and find a way to help people,” he said.

“I wanted to play football and with Carroll having a very well-known pre-med program, it attracted me to go there. It was perfect when I got a football scholarship to go there.”

But, before either takes that next step toward an eventual career they are ready to contribute to and help lead a postseason push by the Scarlets.

“Our goals are to definitely come as close as a team as we can,” said Wagner, “and piece together our hitting, pitching and defense and play the whole game of baseball clean, with no errors, and piece it together and hopefully make it to state and end up winning.”

Email Gazette Sports Editor John Letasky at john.letasky@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsJohnL

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.