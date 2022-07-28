State AA: Billings Royals find a way to hold off Great Falls Chargers

BILLINGS — The Billings Royals’ experience at the State AA American Legion baseball tournament has been a high-wire act for two days.

Still, the Royals are on to the undefeated semifinal courtesy of consecutive one-run victories, the latest a 12-11 wild-and-wacky win over the Great Falls Chargers Thursday at Dehler Park.

Last year’s state runner-up and the top seed in this year’s tournament, the Royals (34-23) advanced to Friday’s 7 p.m. game against Helena.

Thursday’s win came on the heels of the Royals’ 1-0 first-round victory behind the dominant pitching of Lance Schaaf. This win required every base runner, every hit, every defensive play the Royals could muster.

“That’s literally like one of the top-5 craziest games I’ve ever played,” said Austin Schaaf, who caught his twin brother Lance in Wednesday’s win and played left field on Thursday. “I can’t even remember all the plays. I mean, it was just crazy. I just know that we won. That’s all I care about.”

Things didn’t get crazy until after the third inning. By that point, the Royals had an 8-1 lead, an easy win seemingly in hand.

The fifth-seeded Chargers, though, showed the same determination that lifted them to their own 1-0 win on Wednesday, a victory that came despite getting just one hit. Great Falls scored four runs in the fourth, two in fifth, two in the six and two in the seventh to keep the pressure on the Royals.

Great Falls probably could have scored more in their final at-bat. Two runs were already in, and the Chargers had runners on first and second when Brinkley Evans popped up a bunt to Royals pitcher Hunter Eliason.

The Chargers’ runner on second base took off for third on the pitch, giving Eliason, who hit five batters in his two innings of work, an easy double play force at second after he caught the ball on the fly. Trigg Mapes’ pop up then landed in Eliason’s glove for the final out, leaving the Chargers to wonder what if and giving the Royals a chance to exhale.

“We gave up a five-spot there in the first inning and we were just chasing the whole time,” said Great Falls coach Tony Forster, whose team committed three errors to the Royals’ none, leading to five unearned runs. “But our guys stuck with it, battled. That’s kind of been our MO. They’re a great group and they compete all the time.”

Whenever the Chargers closed the gap, the Royals responded. Schaaf, who finished 3 for 4 with two runs scored, hit a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth to get the lead back to 10-7.

Then in the bottom of the sixth, Davis Chakos hit a two-out, two-run single for a 12-9 lead.

Davis Mosier and Jessen West both went 2 for 3 for the Royals, with West driving in three runs and Mosier two.

Great Falls’ Kellan Lawhon hit a three-run double in the fourth for the Chargers. Lane Seim went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, and Nate Fowler, Wesley Gilcher and Josh Banderob all drove in two runs.

Great Falls had 11 hits, the Royals 12.

“It’s the state tournament, everybody’s fighting like cats and dogs out here to try and win games,” Royals coach David Swecker said. “It’s just crazy to think we played a 1-0 game yesterday and now we get one 12-11. So you just never know what you’re going to need to win games.”

Great Falls (39-24) plays the Billings Scarlets (33-23) in a loser-out game Friday at 1 p.m.