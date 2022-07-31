State AA Legion: Billings Royals complete quest with title-game victory over Helena

BILLINGS — When the Billings Royals gathered for the first time ahead of the 2022 season, one goal was clearly defined.

A state championship and nothing else.

The No. 1-seeded Royals completed their quest Sunday during the State AA Legion baseball tournament at Dehler Park, edging the second-seeded Helena Senators 4-3 in a battle of evenly matched teams to win their first title since 2018.

A year ago in Great Falls, the Royals watched glumly as Helena dog-piled in celebration of a championship at their expense. But this season brought a turnabout. And when the final out was secured — a high foul pop into the glove of first baseman Davis Mosier — the Royals began a party of their own.

“We ended disappointed last year. But we’ve got this big class of seniors here, and we knew we could be back in this position if we just kept going,” said Royals pitcher Lance Schaaf, who earned the victory on Sunday. “Obviously in any baseball season there's ups and downs everywhere. But it went our way this time.”

The victory sends the Royals (37-23) into the Northwest Regional tournament, which begins Wednesday in Gillette, Wyoming. They will square off against the host Gillette Riders in the first round. Helena ended its season with a 47-14 record.

The left-handed Schaaf threw all seven innings Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Schaaf was named MVP of the tournament, during which he went 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA, 14 strikeouts and one walk.

“The bigger the game the better he is,” Royals coach David Swecker said of Schaaf. “He came out and gave us a chance to win. They tied it up and he just wanted us to get one more run. He said, ‘Just get one more run and I’ll shut it down.’”

With the game tied 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth, the Royals obliged. Austin Schaaf, Lance’s twin brother, led off the inning with a single, and the key sequence came with two outs when Schaaf came around to score on a defensive error on a ground ball off the bat of Jessen West.

Lance Schaaf then kept Helena at bay in the sixth and seventh innings.

For the Senators, the loss marked the end of a run that saw them playing on the final day of the state tourney in three consecutive seasons. The 2021 championship was their first in 18 years.

“My heart hurts for the seniors,” said Helena coach Jon Burnett, whose team fell to the Royals by the same 4-3 score in Friday’s undefeated semifinal. “It’s been quite a run. And we're excited with the young guys we have, but this was a special group, a historic group for our program.”

The Royals struck in the first inning as Austin Schaaf’s two-strike single up the middle drove in Davis Chakos from second base. Schaaf then scored from second after a deep fly-ball out off the bat of Owen Doucette.

Helena got on the board in the fourth on Walker Bennett’s RBI double into the left-center field gap, which scored Hunter Wallis. But the Royals made it 3-1 in the bottom half of that inning when Kruz Slevira slapped an RBI single the opposite way to plate Jessen West.

The Senators tied it in the top of the fifth on Tyler Tenney’s sacrifice fly and Hunter Bratcher’s sprint home on Mike Hurlbert’s ground ball.

In a game either team could have won, the Royals made the right plays in the final three innings.

The Royals went 5-0 during the tournament, and four of those wins were by one run.

“Our motto this year has been ‘hang loose,’” Lance Schaaf said. “I thought when those games got tight, you know, … people can make mistakes and kind of turn on each other sometimes, but I think we just kept hanging loose and we just all loved each other in those moments.”

“Three runs weren’t enough in the last two games against them,” Burnett said. “But you know, you play solid defense and then we have that one miscue where we’re just a little bit off on the throw and that comes back to bite us. But that's a game of baseball. You never know what way the ball is going to bounce or how it's going to come out of your hand.”

Helena catcher Trysten Mooney went 3 for 4. Wallis had a double, which was one of two extra-base hits for the team.

Senators starter Tenney was charged with three earned runs. He gave up eight hits with six strikeouts and one walk while matching Schaaf pitch for pitch.

Austin Schaaf, Kruz Slevira and Carter Venable all had three hits for Billings. Venable and Chakos each stole a base.

The Royals now turn their attention to the regional tournament and the opportunity to keep their season going. It’s the team’s second straight trip to regionals, as the Montana state tournament sent two squads there last year.

“We’re excited to have another week together,” Swecker said. “Having been in that environment (last year) will definitely help the guys kind of know what to expect. And coming into it off a win is huge, too.”

NOTES: Austin Schaaf won the tournament batting title with a .600 average (9 for 15) in five games. … The $1,000 Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball Scholarship winner was Helena’s Mooney, to which Burnett said: “Maybe I'm a little partial, but I think they made a great decision with ‘T.’ Just rock-solid in our community and for this team. Just a great young man.”