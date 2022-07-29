State AA Legion: Billings Royals stay calm and move on with tight win over Helena

BILLINGS — Calm under pressure? That’s the Billings Royals.

Friday night brought another state tournament nail biter, but the Royals came through the same way they did the previous two days to advance again at the State AA American Legion baseball tournament at Dehler Park.

Davis Mosier’s two-out, two-run double to the right-center field gap in the fifth inning provided a lead, and the top-seeded Royals held on to claim a 4-3 victory over the No. 2-seeded Helena Senators in a marquee undefeated semifinal matchup.

It was the Royals third consecutive one-run victory at the tournament, following a 1-0 win over Bozeman on Wednesday and a 12-11 decision versus Great Falls on Thursday. But if the drama has had any effect on the Royals, it sure hasn’t shown.

“I think it's just a real testament to our guys’ ability to grind the whole game,” Royals coach David Swecker said. “They have so much confidence in each other. They're there for each other and they just expect that the guy at the plate is going to make the play, the guy in the field is going to make the play.

“So they're not playing timid. They're playing to attack the baseball game and I think that's what's really helping.”

The game was delayed an hour and five minutes due to lightning. The win sent Billings (35-23) into a Saturday matchup with No. 6 Kalispell (32-24) at 3 p.m., but it also earned the team a berth in Sunday’s championship round.

Kalispell stayed alive with a 3-0 victory over Bozeman in a loser-out game Friday.

Helena (46-13) ran roughshod through the first two days of the tourney but now must play in a Saturday loser-out game against the third-seeded Billings Scarlets (34-23) at noon. The Scarlets ousted No. 5 Great Falls 4-1 earlier Friday.

Senators coach Jon Burnett called the loss to the Royals “a heartbreaker,” but his team has been in this position before. Just last season, in fact.

A year ago in Great Falls, the Royals beat Helena by one run in the undefeated semifinal, but the Senators rallied back to win the state title over those same Royals two days later to capture their first championship since 2003.

“We’re still in a good spot,” Burnett said. “The Scarlets are a great team so we're definitely not thinking we’ve got it made tomorrow. They’re going to give us a battle. But pitching-wise we have arms available. So I think we're in an alright spot. Hopefully we can bounce back.”

The key hit Friday night came off the bat of Mosier, who faced a 1-2 count with two outs and runners on second and third and Helena leading 3-2.

Mosier dug in and laced an offering from Luke Dowdy to the opposite field, which scored both Davis Chakos and Austin Schaaf to put the Royals in front. Billings starter Jaiden Turner then sat down Helena in order in the top of the sixth, and Hunter Eliason did the same in the seventh to earn the save.

A wild pitch had set the table for Mosier’s clutch swing, advancing Chakos and Schaaf into scoring position.

“I felt like I was going to get a hit. I wasn't scared walking into the box,” Mosier said. “Even with two strikes I was like, I can see every pitch he’s throwing me and I knew I couldn’t get beat. It felt pretty cool.”

Burnett said Dowdy “pitched his tail off and gave us a chance to win that thing. In the end, you know, it's just one of those games that they came through with the big two-out hit and we didn’t.”

The Royals scored twice in the bottom of the second on RBI singles by Bryce LaForest and Lance Schaaf. Helena answered with three in the third, scoring twice on balls that didn’t leave the infield and again on Walker Bennett’s RBI single to left.

Saturday will be moving day at the tournament, with possibly two teams being sent home. There’s still a lot to decide.

“At this point you can say it’s yours all you want,” Mosier said. “But it’s not. It has to be earned.”