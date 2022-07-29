State AA Legion: Billings Scarlets extend season with elimination win over Great Falls Chargers

BILLINGS — Spencer Berger pitched into the seventh inning and Jadyn Averill ended the game with the bases loaded as the Billings Scarlets defeated the Great Falls Chargers 4-1 Friday in a loser-out game of the State AA Legion baseball tournament at Dehler Park.

Nate McDonald hit a two-run homer to give the third-seeded Scarlets (34-23) the lead for good in the bottom of the second, and they moved on to another win-or-go-home contest Saturday at noon.

Great Falls, which received a complete game from pitcher AJ Sloan, saw its season end at 39-25. The Chargers were the fifth seed coming into the eight-team tournament.

“These loser-out elimination games are always tough,” Scarlets coach Adam Hust said. “It’s unfortunate that one team had to lose, but I’m glad it was our guys that got the win. That’s a tough Great Falls team, we haven’t beaten them this year. I guess today was our day and I’m just happy that we’re moving on.”

The Chargers scored in the first on a two-out single by Lane Seim. But Berger, who gave up two hits and walk that inning, didn’t allow multiple baserunners again until he started the seventh with consecutive walks.

By that time Berger was past a 105-pitch count, and though Averill walked the bases loaded after striking out his first two batters, the Scarlets reliever got Seim to pop to second to end the game.

Billings added a run in the fifth on an RBI single by Rocco Gioioso, and played add-on again with another run in the sixth on a foul sacrifice fly by Keaton Mickelson after Hunter Doyle tripled.

Berger allowed one run on four hits in his six-plus innings. He struck out four and walked five, though he was generally around the plate, allowing the Chargers to put the ball in play and let his defense do most of the work.

“Spencer did a heck of a job and Jadyn came in at the end and did a great job as well,” Hust said. “So I’m proud of these guys. All the seniors get another game, so I’m happy for them.”

