State AA Legion: Bozeman Bucks, Billings Scarlets keep hopes alive with loser-out victories

BILLINGS — The Bozeman Bucks used a four-run fifth inning to eliminate Missoula 8-5 in the early game of Thursday’s loser-out round of the State AA American Legion baseball tournament at Dehler Park.

In the second loser-out game, Nate McDonald of the tournament host Billings Scarlets drove in four runs to help his team beat the Lethbridge Elks 7-2.

The Scarlets (33-23) advanced to another loser-out game Friday at 1 p.m. Bozeman (23-38) plays again at 4 p.m. on Friday. Missoula finished its season at 37-36, while Lethbridge dropped out at 13-23.

Bozeman 8, Missoula 5

Max Metteucci, Corbin Holzer and Bryce Hampton all had two RBIs for the Bucks, who trailed 3-2 after four innings.

But the first five batters of the fifth for Bozeman reached base, with four of them eventually coming around to score. The Bucks tacked on two more runs in the sixth, which helped offset a Mavs’ two-run seventh.

Mike Prather went 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI for the Mavericks.

Andrew Western was 3 for 4 with three runs scored for the Bucks.

Billings Scarlets 7, Lethbridge 2

McDonald had two of his four RBIs on a single in the third inning that gave the Scarlets a 5-0 lead. McDonald also had two stolen bases. Michael Feralio, Luke Tallman and Jaxson Brandt all scored two runs for Billings.

A day after issuing seven walks in a 9-6 loss to Kalispell, Scarlets starter Drew McDowell showed consistent control. McDowell went all seven innings to earn the win, striking out six and walking two while allowing five hits. Of McDowell's 99 pitches, 60 were strikes.

Teigan Parenteau scored and drove in a run for Lethbridge. Teammate Shaye McTavish doubled and scored. The Elks were hindered by three defensive errors.

Lethbridge pitchers issued seven walks in six innings.