State AA Legion: Helena Senators flex muscles, march on with win over Kalispell

BILLINGS — In hot pursuit of a second consecutive state championship, the Helena Senators are showing why they’re among the best of the best in Montana American Legion baseball.

The No. 2-seeded Senators again flexed their offensive muscles and got a dazzling pitching performance from Mike Hurlbert to beat No. 6 Kalispell 11-0 in 4½ innings and emphatically march on in the State AA tournament Thursday at Dehler Park.

The outcome set up a showdown between Helena (46-12) and the top-seeded Billings Royals (34-23) in the all-important undefeated semifinal game Friday at 7 p.m. The winner of that contest will earn a berth in Sunday’s championship round.

It will be a rematch of last season’s title matchup won by the Senators, which snapped a 17-year championship drought. The Royals beat Helena in the undefeated semi last year. Billings, seeking its first crown since 2018, edged No. 5 Great Falls 12-11 in Thursday’s other winners’ bracket game.

“I'm excited for it,” said Helena’s Hunter Wallis, who drove in two runs and scored two others on Thursday. “I know it's going to be really good game. It's not going to be a blowout for either side.

“They're a good team. They got us in conference a couple times, but I have a ton of confidence in every single one of our guys to go out there and compete, and I think we can definitely come out with another one tomorrow.”

The Senators had it all working against Kalispell, as Hurlbert threw 4 1/3 innings of no-hit ball while striking out five without a walk. The only base runner to reach against Hurlbert was Gage Brink, who got aboard on an error in the first inning.

Hurlbert struck out the side in the second and cruised throughout. Adam Nikunen got Kalispell’s only hit with one out in the top of the fifth, a single against reliever Gavin Thennis.

“First and foremost, he's a competitor,” Helena coach Jon Burnett said of Hurlbert. “He carries that competitive edge out on the mound with him. He was locked in mentally, and he can throw that curveball in any count. There were a couple 2-0-count and full-count curveballs he threw for strikes that really kept them off balance.”

With the loss, Kalispell (31-24) dipped into a loser-out game against No. 8 Bozeman (22-38) on Friday at 4 p.m.

“We talked about surviving the assault, but we just flat out got on our heels and that compounded things for us and we could never climb back and get our footing under us. So that's an unfortunate thing,” Lakers coach Ryan Malmin said.

“And it's got to be a lesson that we learn pretty damn quick, considering we come back (Friday). But that's the great thing about baseball.”

Helena scored five runs in the bottom of the first. A wild pitch plated Trysten Mooney from third, and Wallis later laced a two-run double down the left-field line. Thennis contributed an RBI single.

The Senators tacked on six in the fourth, highlighted by RBIs from Hurlbert, Walker Bennett, Manu Melo and Hunter Bratcher.

Following a 17-7 win over No. 7 Lethbridge in a run-rule-shortened game on Wednesday, Helena has now scored 28 runs through just 9½ tournament innings.

“I think a big thing is each one of our guys throughout our lineup and even some of our younger guys can all hit the ball,” Wallis said. “We just go up to the plate with a good approach. We approach it with confidence. And I think that's a really good trait a team can have is to know that we're the best hitting team in the state and it doesn't matter who they put on the mound, we're going to hit.”

Friday’s matchup between the Senators and Royals — a game pitting the top two teams in the state in the past two seasons — represents the marquee matchup of the tournament thus far.

The winner will have a big advantage with a berth in the title round.

“We hold each other in pretty high regard, and they’re going to come out and compete,” Burnett said. “We had four battles in our four-game set in Helena, and some of them came down to the last pitch.

“It will be the same drag-it-out type of fistfight.”