State AA Legion: It's a rematch, as Billings Royals, Helena Senators will meet for title

BILLINGS — They’ve been the class of Montana Legion baseball over the course of the past two seasons, so naturally the Billings Royals and Helena Senators will battle for supremacy again Sunday in the championship round of the State AA tournament at Dehler Park.

The No. 2-seeded Senators, the defending champs, kept their title hopes alive on a sweltering Saturday with an 8-2 victory in a loser-out contest over the third-seeded Billings Scarlets.

The top-seeded Royals, the tourney’s only remaining unbeaten, ousted No. 6 Kalispell 14-5 in the second game Saturday to set up a championship rematch from last year.

Helena beat Billings 7-5 in a winner-take-all game a year ago in Great Falls to claim its first title since 2003.

The teams will meet at 11 a.m. Sunday at Dehler Park. The expected pitching matchup is Helena’s Tyler Tenney versus Billings’ Lance Schaaf.

If necessary, a second title game will follow.

A berth in the Northwest regional tournament next week in Gillette, Wyoming, is at stake.

“It feels good,” said the Royals’ Sy Waldron. “We just have to come out and do our thing. Helena has to beat us twice, so we just have to come out and play and be ourselves.”

The Royals defeated Helena 4-3 on Friday in the undefeated semifinal game. The same scenario played out last year, with the Royals beating the Senators by one run in the unbeaten game. But Helena won two elimination games the following day to capture the crown.

“We're excited,” said veteran Senators catcher Trysten Mooney. “We didn't play as well as we wanted to (on Friday). We think we can play way better. So we're excited to go show them what we're about and go for another state championship.”

Billings Royals 14, Kalispell 5

Davis Mosier had a big two-out hit late in Friday’s win over Helena, and he proved integral again Saturday by going 4 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, and throwing five innings of four-hit ball to earn the victory.

An eight-run third inning set the tone for the Royals. Kruz Slevira had an RBI single that plated Jessen West, then he later came around to score on an error. Jaiden Turner sprinted home on a fielder’s choice, and Mosier squared up an RBI single to center field.

Later, an Owen Doucette single brought in another run, and Waldron delivered a two-RBI base hit.

The Royals (36-23) had won each of their first three tourney games by one run. This time they had some breathing room.

“We were all seeing the ball pretty well,” said Waldron, who had three RBIs. “We had a few big hits and they just kept coming at the right times. It was definitely nice. There was definitely a lot less nerves and a lot less tension.”

For the second consecutive year Kalispell found itself among the final three teams standing at state, and have been among the final four teams in five of the past seven years.

Despite the lopsided outcome, the Lakers (32-25) pitched well in the final three innings, as Nic Gustafson allowed just one earned run, and hitters battled at the plate, fouling off pitching and keeping at-bats alive.

“You lose to the 1 and 2 seeds that are playing for the state title and you to tip your hat to them,” said coach Ryan Malmin, whose team fell to Helena on Thursday. “I think the bottom line is you’ve got to come and play your best baseball the last (week) of the year. And we played it for two out of four days.

“There's a certain mentality that you’ve got to have, a calmness about you where you take pleasure in the pressure of the game and stuff like that. And we've seen bits and pieces. But again, it's about consistency.”

Helena 8, Billings Scarlets 2

The Senators are back where they thought they’d be all along — playing for a championship on the final day of the tournament.

Left-hander Hunter Bratcher pitched Helena (47-13) past the Scarlets (34-24), throwing all seven innings while allowing seven hits and two earned runs. He struck out three and didn’t give up a walk.

It was the kind of effort they needed after faltering against the Royals on Friday.

“He looked sharp out there,” Mooney said of Bratcher. “It's always good to have a guy with experience. He looked really sharp and didn't get too excited through his highs or too down during his lows. He was just very composed and had a great outing.”

Bratcher also helped his own cause with a 3 for 3 showing at the plate. He drove in a run and scored two others. Hunter Wallis went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Walker Bennett came through with a key two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the sixth to give Helena some insurance.

The Scarlets scored a run in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Jaden Sanchez, but Helena answered with three runs in its half of the first, and then got one in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Billings committed two errors in the field and compounded those mistakes by allowing two Helena runs to score from third base on attempts to catch Senator runners stealing second. Scarlets pitchers also issued five walks.

“You sometimes get away with those mistakes against teams that aren’t as good, but when you’ve got a good, quality opponent, it just makes it hard,” said Scarlets coach Adam Hust.

“I can’t ask anything more of our players. They came out and they practiced hard every day and did everything I asked. But it's a really hard game and sometimes it gets the best of you.”