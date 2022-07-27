State AA Legion: Lance Schaaf leads Billings Royals; Kalispell guts out first-round win

BILLINGS — A heavy dose of Lance Schaaf was the difference for the Billings Royals. Patient eyes and some clutch two-out hitting propelled the Kalispell Lakers.

Thus, both the Royals and Lakers advanced with Day 1 victories Wednesday at the Class AA state Legion baseball tournament at Dehler Park.

The No. 1-seeded Royals got a masterful pitching effort from Schaaf to dispatch No. 8 Bozeman by the slimmest of margins, 1-0. Schaaf kept his pitch count low and maintained poise throughout a complete-game effort.

No. 6 Kalispell, meanwhile, jumped out to a four-run lead then had to claw back to finally knock off the third-seeded Billings Scarlets by a 9-6 score. Lakers batters drew seven walks and Oscar Kallis came through with a two-out, two-run double in the seventh to put even more pressure on the Scarlets.

Billings Royals 1, Bozeman 0

All Schaaf wanted to do was give his team a chance to win. Schaaf instead left Bozeman hitters gasping for air while pitching the Royals to a one-run victory.

The left-handed Schaaf threw all seven innings, allowing two hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks to send the Royals (33-23) into the winners’ bracket where they’ll face No. 5 Great Falls on Thursday at 4 p.m. Great Falls defeated fourth-seeded Missoula by the same 1-0 score earlier Wednesday.

For Schaaf and the Royals, last year’s state runners-up, it was important to start the tourney on solid footing.

“The mindset going into it was just to give my team a shot,” Schaaf said. “It's never easy to win in the state tournament. When I got out there, the first and second inning I just knew I had it. Stuff was working. The defense was great. So yeah, it all came together today.”

Schaaf, with twin brother Austin as his battery mate, retired the Bucks (21-38) in order in the first three innings. Bozeman got its first hit in the top of the fourth when Jake Vigen singled. Vigen, though, was later stranded on third base.

In the sixth, Dillon Farne led off with a single and eventually ended up on third base. But he, too, was left with nowhere to go.

“Those were our two real good opportunities,” Bozeman coach Sean Potkay said. “And they were both with two outs. But we were in a 2-0 count both times and kind of slightly chased pitches.

“We preach to the guys to be aggressive. We wanted to be the more aggressive team, and especially in the batter’s box kind of try and dictate the tempo. So I can't complain when we go up there and we're aggressive in those spots, but you just hope that you square something up.”

Schaaf delivered his best stuff at the right time. He finished with 73 pitches through seven innings, meaning, by rule, he’ll be available to throw again come Sunday should the Royals make it that far.

The Royals got the game’s only run in the first inning as Owen Doucette’s single brought in Davis Chakos. Billings had five hits against Bozeman starter Michael Armstrong, who executed several big pitches of his own while striking out two and walking one through six innings.

Armstrong kept his team in it, but Bozeman fell into a loser-out game Thursday against Missoula at 10 a.m.

Kalispell 9, Billings Scarlets 6

The Scarlets found themselves in a four-run hole in the third but rallied by scoring six times in the next three frames. Still, Kalispell did not go away.

With Billings leading 6-4 in the top of the sixth, the Lakers loaded the bases and got an RBI single from Ostyn Brennan, a bases loaded walk by Kostya Hoffman and a sacrifice fly from Gage Brink to retake the lead 7-6.

In the seventh, Kallis came through with his two-out hit, which scored Haiden Bunyea and Nic Gustafson to make a 9-6 lead.

“I got in the box and I told myself positive thoughts, which is what we've been taught all year,” Kallis said. “I pretty much told myself, ‘I’m going to clear the bases,’ and that's what happened.

“I think we kept the energy up in the dugout and I think that's really big for us,” Kallis said. “We’ve struggled with that throughout the season. But I think we finally found it in this game.”

Kalispell (31-23) advanced into a winners’ bracket game against defending champion and No. 2 seed Helena on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The teams traded zeros after the first two innings, but Kalispell put up four runs in the top of the third to grab the advantage. All four of those runs were scored with, yes, two outs, and Bunyea, James Moody and Grady Drish hit consecutive RBI singles.

The Scarlets (32-23) were led offensively by Jaden Sanchez, who had two hits and three RBIs. Kyler Northrop doubled, scored twice and drove in two, and Nate McDonald tripled ignite a two-run third. They had the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh but came up empty.

Coach Adam Hust said the loss was a function of his team’s struggles on the mound.

“Walks. Seven walks that led to nine runs. Our guys didn't put the ball in the zone and every walk that got on scored,” Hust said. “It's hard to dig out of a hole every inning because you're walking guys. It’s just kind of been our deal all year.”

The Scarlets dipped into a loser-out game Thursday at 1 p.m. against Lethbridge, which fell 17-7 to Helena on Wednesday.

As for Kalispell, the matchup with Helena is a tourney rematch from a one-run game the Senators won last season at state.

“I feel like it's going to be a really good matchup because we still have a little chip on our shoulder from last year,” Hoffman said. “We just have to be ready to come out of the gates hot and ready to play.”