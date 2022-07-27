State AA Legion: Lefty Lance Schaaf pitches Billings Royals past Bozeman, into second round

BILLINGS — All Lance Schaaf wanted to do Wednesday afternoon was give the Billings Royals a chance to win.

Schaaf instead left hitters gasping for air while pitching the top-seeded Royals to a 1-0 victory over No. 8 Bozeman in the first round of the Class AA state Legion baseball tournament at Dehler Park.

The left-handed Schaaf threw all seven innings, allowing two hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks to send the Royals (33-23) into the winners’ bracket where they’ll face No. 5 Great Falls on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Great Falls defeated fourth-seeded Missoula 1-0 earlier Wednesday.

For Schaaf and the Royals, last year’s state runners-up, it was important to start the tourney on solid footing.

“The mindset going into it was just to give my team a shot,” Schaaf said. “It's never easy to win in the state tournament. When I got out there, the first and second inning, I just knew I had it. Stuff was working. The defense was great. So yeah, it all came together today.”

Schaaf, with twin brother Austin as his battery mate, retired the Bucks (21-38) in order in the first three innings. Bozeman got its first hit in the top of the fourth when Jake Vigen singled. Vigen, though, was later stranded on third base.

In the sixth, Dillon Farne led off with a single and eventually ended up on third base. But he, too, was left with nowhere to go.

“Those were our two real good opportunities,” Bozeman coach Sean Potkay said. “And they were both with two outs. But we were in a 2-0 count both times and kind of slightly chased pitches.

“We preach to the guys to be aggressive. We wanted to be the more aggressive team and especially in the batter’s box, kind of try and dictate the tempo. So I can't complain when we go up there and we're aggressive in those spots, but you just hope that you square something up.”

Schaaf delivered his best stuff at the right time. He finished with 73 pitches through seven innings, meaning, by rule, he’ll be available to throw again come Sunday should the Royals make it that far.

The Royals got the game’s only run in the first inning as Owen Doucette’s single brought in Davis Chakos. Billings had five hits against Bozeman starter Michael Armstrong, who struck out two and walked one through six innings.

Bozeman fell into a loser-out game Thursday against Missoula at 10 a.m.

This story will be updated