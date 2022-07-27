State AA Legion: One hit enough for Great Falls Chargers; Helena gets plenty of hits in Senators' win

BILLINGS — Get ‘em on, get ‘em over, get ‘em in.

That old baseball adage proved valuable in the opening game of the State AA American Legion baseball tournament Wednesday morning at Dehler Park.

Kellan Lawhon’s single in the seventh inning was the only hit Great Falls had, but it was enough to drive in Lane Seim for the game’s lone run in the fifth-seeded Chargers’ 1-0 victory over the No. 4 Missoula Mavericks.

Small-ball wasn’t needed in the second game. Second-seeded Helena led, fell behind, then cruised to a 17-7 run-rule win in five innings over No. 7 Lethbridge.

Great Falls 1, Helena 0

Missoula starter Adam Jones held Great Falls hitless through six. But Seim led off the seventh with a walk against reliever Chris Compton, advanced to second on a bunt by Wesley Gilcher, then came around to score two batters later when Lawhon placed his hit to right center against Peyton Stevens.

Great Falls starter Scotty Klinker finished off his solid start, and the Mavericks, with his seventh scoreless inning to send the Chargers into a winner’s bracket game on Thursday.

“That’s a fun one,” Great Falls coach Tony Forster said. “Both pitchers competed, kept each other off balance. That’s kind of what you expect out of a four and five game with their number one’s going. We just happened to get our first hit with a guy on second base that scored the run. It’s just kind of the way baseball happens sometimes.”

Klinker allowed three hits, struck out nine and pitched around five walks. He also helped himself by picking a Mavs’ runner off third with two outs in the bottom of the fifth when Missoula attempted a potential double steal with runners on the corners.

That was one of three giveaway outs that Missoula coach Brent Hathaway felt contributed to his team’s inability to push across a run.

“In a nutshell, our hitters were tentative, tight,” he said. “They weren’t ourselves. The Klinker kid was all right, but our approach was a big, big difference in the game. And when you don’t execute on three different occasions trying to get the lead, it is what it is. You get what you deserve, basically.”

Jones struck out nine and walk four before leaving the game when he exceeded the 105 pitch count. But Klinker matched Jones out for out, giving the Chargers the only chance they needed.

“It was noticeable, but I don’t really put much pressure on myself,” Klinker said about the pitcher’s duel. “It’s like a competition between me and him to see who can go the longest. I like the competition, so it’s just fun out there.”

Great Falls (39-23) advance to a winner’s bracket game at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Missoula (37-35) will play a loser-out game at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Helena 17, Lethbridge 7

The Elks had a little bit of life when Zach Lyon powered a grand slam over the left-field fence for a 7-5 Lethbridge lead in the top of the third. As he rounded first base, Lyon pounded his chest and looked back to his excited teammates in the first-base dugout.

That enthusiasm didn’t last long, however.

Though Lethbridge starter Jaxon Filipenko got the first two outs in the bottom of the third, Walker Bennett lined a single off the glove of lunging shortstop Brennan McTavish. The Senators sent 11 more batters to the plate, scored 10 runs, and had a 15-7 lead.

Two innings later Helena plated the game-ending runs for the 10-run win.

“That was a fun one, lots of ups and downs, but that’s how these games are going to go,” said Helena’s Trysten Mooney, who doubled and singled and drove in three runs. “There’s always going to be big innings and it’s just how you respond to those big blows that you take. And we responded really well in that inning.”

Hunter Walls had two hits, two RBIs and scored three times for Helena, the defending state champion. Bennett also had two hits and scored twice. Hunter Bratcher drove in two runs and also provided four outs of scoreless relief as Helena coach Jon Burnett removed starter Tyler Tenney early in the game to preserve some of Tenney’s innings for later in the tournament.

The Senators also took advantage of seven walks, four hit batsmen and seven Lethbridge errors. Lethbridge took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, only to see Helena respond with five runs. Then came the decisive third, when the teams combined for 16 runs. And, if McTavish had a couple inches longer reach on Bennett's two-out single, who knows who things would have gone?

“I just love the attitude,” Burnett said of his Senators. “They didn’t get down and hang their heads, they battled. Whenever Lethbridge scored, we answered, so that’s what we coach. It’s what we tell them we want to see.”

Helena (45-12) advanced to a 7 p.m. winner’s bracket game on Friday. Lethbridge (13-22) dropped into a loser-out game at 1 p.m. on Friday.