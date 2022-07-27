State AA Legion: One hit, one run enough for Great Falls against Missoula

BILLINGS — Get ‘em on, get ‘em over, get ‘em in.

That old baseball adage proved valuable in the opening game of the State AA American Legion baseball tournament Wednesday morning at Dehler Park.

Kellan Lawhon’s single in the seventh inning was the only hit Great Falls had, but it was enough to drive in Lane Seim for the game’s lone run in the fifth-seeded Chargers’ 1-0 victory over the No. 4 Missoula Mavericks.

Missoula starter Adam Jones held Great Falls hitless through six. But Seim led off the seventh with a walk against reliever Chris Compton, advanced to second on a bunt by Wesley Gilcher, then came around to score two batters later when Lawhon placed his hit to right center against Peyton Stevens.

Great Falls starter Scotty Klinker finished off his solid start, and the Mavericks, with his seventh scoreless inning to send the Chargers into a winner’s bracket game on Thursday.

“That’s a fun one,” Great Falls coach Tony Forster said. “Both pitchers competed, kept each other off balance. That’s kind of what you expect out of a four and five game with their number one’s going. We just happened to get our first hit with a guy on second base that scored the run. It’s just kind of the way baseball happens sometimes.”

Klinker allowed three hits, struck out nine and pitched around five walks. He also helped himself by picking a Mavs’ runner off third with two outs in the bottom of the fifth when Missoula attempted a potential double steal with runners on the corners.

That was one of three giveaway outs that Missoula coach Brent Hathaway felt contributed to his team’s inability to push across a run.

“In a nutshell, our hitters were tentative, tight,” he said. “They weren’t ourselves. The Klinker kid was all right, but our approach was a big, big difference in the game. And when you don’t execute on three different occasions trying to get the lead, it is what it is. You get what you deserve, basically.”

Jones struck out nine and walk four before leaving the game when he exceeded the 105 pitch count. But Klinker matched Jones out for out, giving the Chargers the only chance they needed.

“It was noticeable, but I don’t really put much pressure on myself,” Klinker said about the pitcher’s duel. “It’s like a competition between me and him to see who can go the longest. I like the competition, so it’s just fun out there.”

Great Falls (39-23) advance to play either Bozeman or the Billings Royals at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Missoula (37-35) will play a loser-out game at 1 p.m. on Thursday.