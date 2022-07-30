State AA Legion: Reigning champion Helena ousts Billings Scarlets to keep hopes intact

BILLINGS — The Helena Senators are back where they thought they’d be all along — playing for a championship on the final day of the state tournament.

No. 2-seeded Helena kept its title hopes alive Saturday with an 8-2 victory over the third-seeded Billings Scarlets in a loser-out contest under blue skies and sweltering heat at the State AA Legion baseball tournament at Dehler Park.

The win advanced the Senators (47-13) into Sunday’s championship round, where they still have a chance to capture their second consecutive crown.

Left-hander Hunter Bratcher pitched Helena past the Scarlets (34-24), throwing all seven innings while allowing seven hits and two earned runs. He struck out three and didn’t give up a walk.

It was the kind of effort the Senators needed after faltering 4-3 to the top-seeded Billings Royals in the undefeated semifinal game on Friday.

“He looked sharp out there,” Helena catcher Trysten Mooney said of Bratcher. “It's always good to have a guy with experience. He looked really sharp and didn't get too excited through his highs or too down during his lows. He was just very composed and had a great outing.”

Bratcher also helped his own cause with a 3 for 3 showing at the plate. He drove in a run and scored two others. Hunter Wallis went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Walker Bennett came through with a key two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the sixth to give Helena some insurance.

The Scarlets scored a run in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Jaden Sanchez, but Helena answered with three runs in its half of the first, and then got one in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Billings committed two errors in the field and compounded those mistakes by allowing two Helena runs to score from third base on attempts to catch Senator runners trying to steal second. Scarlets pitchers also issued five walks.

“You sometimes get away with those mistakes against teams that aren’t as good, but when you’ve got a good quality opponent, it just makes it hard,” said longtime Scarlets coach Adam Hust.

“I can’t ask anything more of our players. They came out and they practiced hard every day and did everything I asked. But it's a really hard game and sometimes it gets best to you.”

