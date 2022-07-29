State AA Legion: Strong pitching helps Billings Scarlets, Kalispell Lakers advance

BILLINGS — Spencer Berger pitched into the seventh inning and Jadyn Averill ended the game with the bases loaded as the Billings Scarlets defeated the Great Falls Chargers 4-1 Friday in a loser-out game of the State AA American Legion baseball tournament at Dehler Park.

Nate McDonald hit a two-run homer to give the third-seeded Scarlets (34-23) the lead for good in the bottom of the second, and they moved on to another win-or-go-home contest Saturday at noon.

Great Falls, which received a complete game from pitcher AJ Sloan, saw its season end at 39-25. The Chargers were the fifth seed coming into the eight-team tournament.

“These loser-out elimination games are always tough,” Scarlets coach Adam Hust said. “It’s unfortunate that one team had to lose, but I’m glad it was our guys that got the win. That’s a tough Great Falls team, we haven’t beaten them this year. I guess today was our day and I’m just happy that we’re moving on.”

In Friday’s second loser-out game, Kalispell’s Max Holden threw a complete-game five-hitter to lead the Lakers to a 3-0 win over the Bozeman Bucks.

The Lakers, seeded sixth, bounced back from Thursday’s 10-run rule loss to Helena and will play another loser-out game Saturday at 3 p.m.

“(Thursday) night, I think the moment was a little too big for us, which is a little disappointing,” said Kalispell coach Ryan Malmin, who returned just three starters this season from last year’s team that was one win away from appearing in the title game. “But for them to bounce back and play clean, have a pretty good approach at the dish, was a good testament to their growth throughout the course of the year and to be able to move on from one game to the next.”

Scarlets 4, Chargers 1

The Chargers scored in the first on a two-out single by Lane Seim. But Berger, who allowed two hits and walk that inning, didn’t allow multiple baserunners again until he started the seventh with consecutive walks.

By that time Berger was past his 105-pitch count, and though Averill walked the bases loaded after striking out his first two batters, the Scarlets reliever got Seim to pop to second to end the game.

Billings added a run in the fifth on an RBI single by Rocco Gioioso, and played add-on again with another run in the sixth on a foul sacrifice fly by Keaton Mickelson after Hunter Doyle tripled.

Berger allowed one run on four hits in his six-plus innings. He struck out four and walked five, though he was generally around the plate, allowing the Chargers to put the ball in play and let his defense do most of the work.

“Spencer did a heck of a job and Jadyn came in at the end and did a great job as well,” Hust said. “So I’m proud of these guys. All the seniors get another game, so I’m happy for them.”

Kalispell Lakers 3, Bozeman Bucks 0

Holden allowed just one Bozeman runner through the first three innings and didn’t allow a hit until two were out in the fourth. The Bucks didn’t have two runners on in the same inning until the sixth, when Andrew Western walked and River Smith singled.

The Bucks also put two runners on in the top of the seventh on back-to-back hits by Bryce Hampton and Dillon Coleman, but Holden escaped that jam, too.

Holden, who will graduate from Flathead in 2023, struck out five and walked two on 87 pitches.

Grady Drish (sacrifice fly), Ostyn Brennan (double) and Oscar Kallis (single) had RBIs for the Lakers (32-24).

“We’ve put together two pretty good games at the state tournament,” Malmin said. “That’s a goal, day four, final four, and we were able to do that again this year. It’s a credit to our kids, especially Max, who had to get us a W today.”

Bozeman, the tournament’s eighth seed, finished the season 22-39.