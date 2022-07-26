Teams hope to start fast at Montana-Alberta State AA Legion baseball tourney

BILLINGS — Teams are hoping to start fast at the Montana-Alberta State AA American Legion baseball tournament at Dehler Park this week.

The eight-team tourney begins Wednesday and runs through Sunday at Dehler Park.

The winner will advance to the Northwest Region 7 tourney in Gillette, Wyoming, Aug. 3-7.

The state runner-up Billings Royals (32-23) are the No. 1 seed for the tourney, defending state champion Helena (44-12) is the second seed, and the host team the Billings Scarlets (32-22) are the third seed.

The talent level doesn’t drop much from there as Missoula (37-34) is the fourth seed and Great Falls (38-23) is seeded fifth.

Kalispell (30-23) is the sixth seed, Lethbridge (13-21) is seeded seventh and Bozeman (21-37) is No. 8.

Seedings are based on the final conference standings.

The four first-round games Wednesday are Great Falls vs. Missoula at 10 a.m., Lethbridge vs. Helena at 1 p.m., Bozeman vs. the Royals at 4 p.m. and Kalispell vs. the Scarlets at 7 p.m.

In the opening-round games, teams are expected to throw their ace to chase the win.

“You don’t want to be in the elimination bracket after Day 1, that’s for sure,” said Scarlets coach Adam Hust. “Everyone will give you their best guy.

“The first day win is a big deal. It keeps you out of elimination and puts you in the winner’s bracket.”

Royals coach David Swecker and Senators coach Jon Burnett agreed that the first round will be a good test for every team.

“It is going to be a great state tournament,” Swecker said. “Anyone can beat anybody in that first round. You’ll have to come out and play well if you want to be playing on Sunday.”

“I think the first round for sure, any of the eight teams could win,” said Burnett. “Everybody has a good pitcher and the offensive lineups are pretty darn good. Really, it will come down to whoever gets the breaks at the right time and comes out with those key, two-out RBI hits.”

This year also marks the return of a team from Alberta to the tourney. That means a full, eight-team tourney bracket.

The past two seasons, Canadian teams weren’t entered in the state tourney due to the United States-Canadian border being closed to nonessential traffic because of the coronavirus pandemic. Without Medicine Hat and Lethbridge competing in Class AA the past two years, there were only seven total teams and all seven advanced to state.

This year with the Elks and the Monarchs playing a Class AA league schedule, all of their conference games were in the Treasure State due to vaccination regulations in Canada, there were nine total teams.

With only seven total teams at state in 2020 and 2021, that meant the No. 1 seed in the tourney received a first-round bye the past two years. The loser of Game three also received a bye in loser’s bracket play on Day 2.

“It is really good to have the Canadian teams back in, and to have eight teams there is no loser-out bye,” said Swecker.

“The last two years, with the bye situation, it really was an advantage for the team who got the byes,” said Burnett. “They really got to save that pitching. As a team that didn’t get a single bye the last two years, I am excited we have a full eight-team tournament.”

For the top-seeded Royals, a pair of wins over Bozeman by 4-1 and 12-0 scores on July 21 to close the regular season ended a five-game losing streak and got them back on track.

“I like how we responded the two games in Bozeman,” said Swecker. “I like how we are playing now and our odds going into the state tournament.”

The Senators played their final game of the regular season, a nonconference Senior Night contest, against Missoula Monday. The Mavs posted a 13-7 win. However in the vital league games, the Senators came up clutch down the stretch and claimed victories in 11 of their last 12 conference affairs.

“It’s just one of those situations where we are ready, we are prepared,” said Burnett. “Let’s just go out there and really play the type of baseball we have been playing all year. Everything has led up to this. The nonconference and conference games have been a precursor to this tournament. If we can keep doing what we have been doing and not get too high or too low out there, I think we have a good shot.”

The Scarlets won five straight from July 14-18, sweeping Missoula, beating their crosstown rival Royals, and taking two from the Senators. Billings then lost both ends of a doubleheader to the Chargers and split a twin bill with Kalispell on July 22, winning its last game of the regular season.

“We have been ready for state for a couple weeks now the way we’ve been playing. We are definitely ready,” said Hust. “The boys have been playing well and had a good stretch the last few weeks. I feel good about our chances going in.”

The Mavericks edged Great Falls for the fourth seed as both teams finished 9-7 in the league. As reported previously by Daniel Shepard of 406mtsports.com, the Mavs won the tiebreaker with the Chargers based on runs scored in league contests as the head-to-head tiebreaker was 1-1.

“We just want to go to Billings, relax, have some fun and see what happens,” Missoula coach Brent Hathaway told Shepard. “I’ve been to enough of these. Things happen. Certain plays happen, bad luck, good luck, whatever it is, the guys that stay relaxed and don’t beat themselves have a chance.”

While teams will want to start fast and win that first-round game in hoping to reach Sunday’s championship game, all past performances can be thrown out the window. A new opportunity awaits each of the eight qualified teams beginning Wednesday.

“It’s a whole new season starting tomorrow,” said Hust.