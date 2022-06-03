Ten walks and 10 hits add up to Billings Royals win over Billings Scarlets

BILLINGS — The Billings Royals took advantage of the Billings Scarlets’ generosity Friday night at Pirtz Field.

Three Scarlets pitchers issued 10 walks, which played a big part in the Royals’ 11-1 mercy-rule win between the Billings American Legion baseball rivals.

It was a nonconference game, but it was the second win in a row for the Royals over the Scarlets. The blue side also won 13-4 a week ago, giving the Royals a 24-5 advantage over the last seven days.

“I just thought the boys competed really well tonight,” Royals coach David Swecker said. “We got a lot of free bases … we won the free-base battle and those are huge for us.”

The Royals added 10 hits and got a strong — if interrupted — start from Davis Mosier.

A rolling thunderstorm halted the game for 50-plus minutes after the first inning, but that didn’t bother Mosier. He retired the first hitters with relative ease to start the game, and though he didn’t look as sharp after the rain and lightning delay, Mosier still went five innings and allowed just two hits.

Mosier gave up the lone run on Keaton Mikkelson’s RBI double in the second and finished with three strikeouts and five walks.

“Davis kind of pushed through some different stuff, but he competed for us and gave us a chance to win,” Swecker said. “That’s all we can ever ask from our pitchers is they give us a chance to win the game.”

Jessen West went 3 for 3 with two stolen bases and four runs scored and had two RBIs, as well. Owen Doucette doubled twice for three RBIs, while Jaiden Turner had two hits and two RBIs for the Royals. Bubba Bergen had a two-hit night, as well.

The game ended in the bottom of the sixth on Turner’s RBI fielder’s choice that scored Bryce LaForest with the winning run.

After scoring their run in the second inning, the Scarlets saw only two other base runners reach at least second base. Both those came in the fifth inning when the Scarlets loaded the bases with two outs, but Mosier got out of the jam.

Nathan Kojetin then came on to throw a perfect sixth to help the Royals improve to 7-6. They’ll travel to Great Falls for a doubleheader on Saturday, open Eastern AA conference play with a twin bill at Bozeman on Monday and then return to Billings on Tuesday for a game against the two-time defending American Legion World Series champion Idaho Falls Bandits.

Then it’s the Scarlets again, this time for a conference contest, on Thursday.

“As soon as school gets out it starts to be baseball season,” Swecker said. “You don’t have to wait a week to play another game. I know the boys are excited to be done with school and to start to play more baseball.”

The Scarlets are simply eager to return to form. They started the season 10-4, but the last two losses to the Royals hasn’t been indicative of what Scarlets coach Adam Hust has seen from his team.

Things pick up fast for the Scarlets, too. They have a doubleheader Sunday at Great Falls, host Idaho Falls on Wednesday and then get the rematch with the Royals on Thursday.

“We’re just going to have to grind and play really hard,” Scarlets coach Adam Hust said. “That’s all right, that’s baseball. They’re young and they’ll get after it and hopefully they come together as a team and just play like they did for the last month up until now.”

Email Mike Scherting at mike.scherting@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsSchert.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.