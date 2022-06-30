The Schaaf twins, Lance and Austin, enjoying final season with the Billings Royals

BILLINGS — For the Billings Royals, it’s twice as much fun, productive and effective to have the Schaaf twins playing for them.

And for Lance and Austin, they’ve enjoyed being teammates and offering each other encouragement, critiques and advice while also sharing in moments of joy and disappointment in both baseball and basketball the past 12 years.

Austin plays left field and catches for the Royals, while Lance plays center field and is a pitcher for the Class AA American Legion baseball club.

And while they are alike in many ways — the mirror image identical twins both love to play baseball and basketball, both enjoy fishing and golfing, and each is an honor roll student — the two brothers each bring unique qualities to the field for the Royals.

Austin, who sports shoulder-length hair and usually shows off his socks on the baseball field while wearing the legs of his pants up, was an all-state outfielder for the Royals last season. Lance, who has a buzz cut and said he is 50-50 this year on wearing either short pants or long pants that cover his stirrups while playing, was an all-state pitcher for the Royals in 2021.

The two brothers were each key to the Royals’ success last year when the team finished second at the State AA tournament and advanced to the Northwest Region 7 tourney. This year, they again have both been instrumental for the Royals (17-15).

The Royals had won five straight entering the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Dehler Park and Pirtz Field before losing their first game of the tourney, 14-5, against the Sheridan (Wyoming) Troopers at Dehler on Thursday.

“They are great leaders for the team,” said Royals coach David Swecker Thursday morning at Dehler before the Royals opened tourney play. “They are not big vocal guys, but lead by example. They are on time every day and show up to work every day and can play at the AA level with their all-state selections.”

Lance, born about 15 minutes before Austin, keeps his hair cut short.

“I’ve always had short hair and a couple months ago I buzzed it and I liked it and kept it ever since,” he said prior to the Royals contest with the Troopers.

As for his choice in how to wear his baseball pants, Lance had a simple explanation.

“I’m most of the time not high-socked,” he said. “I guess this year it is a preference and less maintenance. The other years were different. This year I’m putting on the long pants.”

The twins admit that the different hairstyles help people tell them apart. For Austin, having long hair wasn’t originally part of the plan.

“My freshman year I got a bad haircut,” he said. “Ever since, I’ve grown it long and been different.

“When I got the bad haircut I thought, this might be a good thing and I grew it out and like it.”

Austin said he likes sporting the socks when representing the Royals on the field.

“I go high pants a lot. Lance is more 50-50 with high pants,” Austin said. “Usually I like to rock the long socks.”

While both the Schaaf brothers can swing the bat and use their arms on the field quite a bit in their roles of catcher (Austin) and pitcher (Lance), one is a righty and the other a lefty. Austin bats and throws right-handed, while Lance bats and throws left-handed. Austin attributed that to being mirror image twins.

Each player is a second-year Royal and played for the Class A Billings Blue Jays, helping the team win the 2020 State A Legion title, for two years as well. The brothers, each is listed at 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds on the Royals’ roster, both played basketball for four seasons at Skyview and were guards.

This year, Austin has added catching to his duties with the Royals. The team was in need of another catcher as Michael Ohlin and Gunner Thompson both graduated last year.

“He just volunteered and was willing to work at it,” said Swecker. “Catching is not a fun spot. Nobody really wants to do it.

“He’s willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win.”

Of playing catcher, Austin said: “I enjoy it. I’ve been playing left field for years and catcher is more interactive.”

Lance is part of a talented Royals’ starting pitching rotation, which includes other top-flight starters in Reagan Walker and Jaiden Turner, who were also all-state last season.

Over the past couple of years, Lance has been one of the Royals’ top options when the team needs a win.

“I like having the ball for big games,” he said. “You are in control. … The big games are fun and I always like to help the team win the big games.”

Swecker said when Lance is on the mound, he gives the Royals a chance to win nearly every time out.

“In every outing Lance goes out and competes as hard as he can,” said Swecker. “He usually draws the other team’s best arm when he pitches. He may not have all his pitches every day, but he gives you a chance to win.”

Lance will continue his baseball career at Montana State Billings next season. He is projected to be a pitcher for the Yellowjackets. While he’s had a good Legion career, Lance said “there’s always room for improvement” and he’ll be aiming to work on his skills as he progresses to the college level.

“I’ve always kind of wanted to play for them,” he said of the Jackets. “They are a really good program. It will be fun and I get to stay here.”

For Austin, he said once this Royals season is done he’ll be finished playing competitive baseball. Austin will attend school at the University of Montana in the fall.

Austin said he’s enjoying his final year with the Royals and is going to strive to finish off the season on a high note.

“Just to have fun with it,” Austin said. “I’ve made some of my best memories playing with the Royals. Every time I’ve seen the guys I’ve played with for four years, I just want to have fun — win or lose.”

This year’s State AA tournament is July 27-31 at Dehler Park. Last year the Royals carried a 20-game winning streak into the state tourney in Great Falls before finishing second to the Helena Senators. The squad was 0-2 at regionals to finish the year 53-14.

While there was disappointment in the finish, it was a solid year that provided plenty of highlights and good memories for the Royals.

This year, the Schaaf brothers said the Royals will leave it all on the field — win or lose.

“I think it’s really cool state is here,” Lance said. “We get to end here and whatever happens, happens. We are just trying to have some fun.”

“We all know we can contend,” said Austin. “Whatever happens, happens, but obviously we want to end the state tourney with a win unlike last year.”

From there, Lance won’t have Austin as a teammate for the first time while playing team sports.

While Lance will be in Billings attending school at MSUB and playing for the Yellowjackets baseball team, Austin will be busy studying in Missoula.

However, the brothers know that although they’ll be separated they’ll still be offering each other encouragement and advice and having those typical brother conversations.

“We are very interested in the same things,” Lance said. “We’ll keep up.”

But until then, there’s plenty more baseball to play this summer and the Royals are happy the Schaaf twins are still in the lineup.

“They both are good students, and good kids and work hard and do the right things,” said Swecker.

Email Gazette Sports Editor John Letasky at john.letasky@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsJohnL

