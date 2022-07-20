Top-seeded Laurel Dodgers set for Eastern district tourney that 'anybody can win'

BILLINGS — The postseason has arrived, and the Laurel Dodgers know they are in prime position with a loaded roster, an overall record of 34-11 and the No. 1 seed entering this week’s Eastern A district Legion tournament.

But that doesn’t give coach Doug Studiner a great sense of ease heading into the tourney, which begins Thursday at Pirtz Field in Billings. For Studiner, the tournament will come down to a particular aspect.

“I think one thing I've learned over my years in the East is that anybody can win it,” Studiner said. “There's been years where the 1 seed has rolled through, there's been years where the 1 seed gets upset, and maybe a 4 or 5 seed wins. Everybody's got one or two guys that can pitch and usually it comes down to matchups. So we say it's anybody's tournament.

“I think they should probably spell ‘baseball’ P-I-T-C-H, because if you can do that you can win.”

As the top seed, Laurel is the only club in the seven-team tournament with a first-round bye. The Dodgers will play their first game Friday at 4 p.m.

Thursday’s games pit No. 4 Miles City against No. 5 Glendive at 1, the No. 2-seeded Billings Cardinals versus No. 7 Richland County at 4, and the third-seeded Billings Blue Jays (the tourney hosts) against No. 6 Glasgow at 7. The tournament will run through Sunday and potentially into Monday depending on the championship pairing and win/loss scenarios.

Two teams from the Eastern district will advance to the Class A state tournament, which will begin July 27 in Belgrade.

Laurel, which last won a state title in 2013, is propped up by a three-headed monster of pitcher Ian Bauer and sluggers Richie Cortese and Jace Buchanan.

If pitching’s the key, Bauer has so far done his part with a 5-3 record and a 2.22 ERA with 68 strikeouts in 66 innings.

Offensively, Cortese is hitting a whopping .608 with seven homers, 25 doubles, five triples and 62 RBIs. Buchanan has a .417 average to go along with 11 doubles, seven triples and 50 driven in.

“I think it all starts with our pitching, and Bauer is our top guy,” Studiner said. “He's led us the whole way, pitched all the big games for us. He's beaten top teams all year, he beat top teams last year. And then offensively without a doubt it's Richie Cortese. When he hits the ball it's usually for extra bases, and he drives in a lot of runs for us.

“And then protecting him as young man who's just had a heck of a year in Jace Buchanan, he's our shortstop. Defensively he's been outstanding and been one of the top shortstops in the conference. And offensively he's hitting over .400 and doing a great job driving in runs.

“So I think that's the key for us. If our leaders continue to lead, then I think we'll be okay.”

Studiner said the pitching boasted by the rest of the tournament field is formidable.

Two of the Billings Cardinals’ best arms are the righty-lefty combo of Nathan Swandal and Samuel Reinker, while Glendive veteran Rhett Hoffer has the ability to mix pitches and find the strike zone. Meanwhile, J.T. Sprague and Rance Rhoads prop up Glasgow’s fortunes. Logan Muri and Brenan Hager do the same for Miles City.

Offensively, the Billings Blue Jays boast the left-handed bat of Carson Jenkins. “The Blue Jays can really swing it,” Studiner said.

The Richland County team, which calls Sidney home, resurrected its program this season after a few years away from Legion baseball. The Patriots’ Cooper McNally is one player Studiner singled out because “he’s a real competitive kid. He’s a kid that loves the game of baseball. He plays third base for them and hits in the three or four hole. He’s a quality young man.”

If pitching is the key, Studiner said the fact that the Dodgers have a first-round bye gives them a bit of an advantage because their hurlers will still be fresh entering Friday, when they’ll face either Miles City or Glendive.

And as Studiner asserted, the way you spell “baseball” is P-I-T-C-H.

“What it comes down to is it’s one less arm I’ve got to throw,” he said. “As you go through the tournament, or even if you end up in the loser's bracket, it’s one less game, so I'm always going to have one more available arm. So from that standpoint, it's good.

“And it gives us an extra day to get healthy. We’ve got a couple guys that are a little bit banged up. So it gives us a chance to get a little healthier and go into the tournament fresh.”