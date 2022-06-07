Two-time defending Legion World Series champ Idaho Falls sweeps Billings Royals

BILLINGS — The Idaho Falls Bandits, the two-time defending American Legion World Series champion, swept a doubleheader from the Billings Royals Tuesday night at Dehler Park.

Merit Jones threw a complete-game shutout in the opener, leading the Bandits to a 4-0 win. He scattered six hits, struck out eight and walked none.

Eliot Jones paced Idaho Falls with a 3 for 4 game, including a double and a triple. Merit Jones, Nate Rose and Chandler Robinson drove in runs for the Bandits.

In the second game, Idaho Falls gained an early lead and went on to beat the Royals 7-4.

Eliot Jones had another three-hit game, and Rose and Beau Anderson hit doubles. The Bandits led 4-1 after two innings and 5-3 after six before padding their lead in the seventh.

Austin Schaaf went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Royals (8-8). Davis Chakos also had two hits for Billings, which scored a run in the bottom of the seventh before Idaho Falls’ Crew Howell finally closed the game with two runners on base.

Idaho Falls (3-2-1) remains in Billings to take on the Billings Scarlets (10-8) in a doubleheader on Wednesday. The twin bill is set for a 1 p.m. start at Dehler Park.

