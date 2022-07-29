Montana State Billings baseball adds ex-Helena Senator, Miles CC pitcher Cy Miller

BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings baseball team on Wednesday announced the signing of former Helena Senators and Miles Community College pitcher Cy Miller.

In the past two seasons at Miles CC, Miller was one of the Pioneers' top options as a left-hander out of the bullpen. During the 2022 campaign, Miller led the team in strikeouts per nine innings at 14.43, whiffing 62 hitters in 38.2 innings pitched. In his two seasons at Miles, Miller made 30 appearances while tossing 72 innings and striking out 110.

The highlight of his collegiate career came on April 3 when he struck out 12 and walked one in a five-inning no-hitter during a 10-0 shutout of North Dakota State College of Science.

Miller pitched for the Helena Senators during his Legion baseball career, and was an all-state and all-conference selection. He helped the Senators win the 2021 Class AA state title. Miller also earned four letters as a wide receiver on the football team at Capital High School, and participated in basketball for three seasons.

"Cy is a local Montana product that can really pitch," MSUB coach Derek Waddoups said in a press release. "He has good instincts and feel on the mound. He does a great job controlling the game within the game. He is a good athlete on the mound. We are excited to add him to our program."

"I chose MSUB because of the winning and family culture that surrounds the program," Miller said in the release. "I also couldn't pass up the opportunity to stay home to play in my home state along with getting my degree."