1,500 wins later, Billings Mustangs skipper Jim Riggleman still thrives in mentor role

BILLINGS — In February, not long after being named manager of the Billings Mustangs, Jim Riggleman referred to Padres legend and hall of famer Tony Gwynn as “the most humble guy you could ever meet.”

The indomitable Gwynn, of course, came closer to hitting .400 than anyone has in the past 81 years before the infamous players’ strike of 1994 halted his bid at .394 in August of that year. As San Diego’s manager, Riggleman had the best seat in the house.

But if a lesson in humility is what you want, Riggleman is an example, too.

Frankly, the 69-year-old Riggleman doesn’t have to be here toiling in independent ball in the Pioneer League. He managed Gwynn and Gary Sheffield and Fred McGriff and Sammy Sosa, and spent 1,630 games as a major league skipper and another 10 seasons as a big league coach, including with the Mets in 2019.

But Riggleman’s desire to manage is ultimately what brought him to Billings. Bench coaching or waving runners home from third base for another season in the bigs simply didn’t interest him.

On July 2, when the Mustangs beat the Rocky Mountain Vibes 6-3, Riggleman managed his 1,500th win, an achievement that elicited an unpretentious response.

“It does make me reflect and realize, wow, you know, I’ve been doing it a long time,” Riggleman said Thursday prior to a game against Boise at Dehler Park. “It sounds like a big number, and when you add the losses to it, it becomes a very big number. It’s a lot of baseball. It's a lot of losses that go along with it, but I'm proud of it.”

Officially, Riggleman had an overall managerial record of 1,502-1,690 following Wednesday’s 5-4 victory over Boise. His major league record in 13 seasons with the Padres, Cubs, Mariners, Nationals and Reds is 726-904, his minor league mark through 11 years is 756-771. This year’s Mustangs, entering Thursday, were 20-15 and in third place in the PL’s North division.

Yes, it’s a lot of baseball.

Riggleman considers his first season in the Pioneer League to be the most unique challenge of his career, based mostly on the fact that he and his staff — made up of hitting coach and longtime compatriot Dan Radison, pitching coach David Peterson and assistant coach Drew Rossi — have been in charge of scouting and signing players and building the roster.

“This is a way tougher job as a whole,” Riggleman said.

Now that he’s had nearly 40 independent games under his belt, Riggleman has had time to evaluate the talent level of his team and that of the Pioneer League. In his estimation, it’s not much different than affiliated minor-league ball.

“I think in general it's probably about the level of High-A,” Riggleman said. “I think we have some players here who could certainly be playing Double-A or Triple-A, and we have some players who couldn't play in A ball, couldn’t play in Rookie ball. That's just the nature of it. But they're getting better.

“The point is, maybe by the time they finish and they take the instruction from our coaches that maybe they are ready to sign with an affiliated club and enter at a lower level. But I think we have some guys here who definitely could jump in at a high minor-league level right now and hold their own.”

That’s the essence of independent baseball.

Riggleman’s preseason thought that the Pioneer League would again be a hitter’s paradise has not gone unproven. The league is hitting a cumulative .302 with 337 total home runs and an OPS (on-base/slugging) average of .847. The league-wide ERA is — gulp — 6.63.

The Mustangs are hitting .298, fifth-best in the league, with 42 home runs. Their ERA is 5.38, which is second-best, and they’ve allowed just 18 dingers, the league’s fewest.

One Mustang finding his niche is outfielder Gabe Wurtz, who is slashing .320/.389/.664 with a team high 10 homers and 37 RBIs. Billings native Jalen Garcia is hitting .414 and has a team-best 42 RBIs.

The insight provided by Riggleman and his coaching staff is paying off.

“It’s incredible that we have the opportunity to play for a manager like him,” said infielder Jackson Raper. “Obviously his experience and pedigree precedes him. We knew that coming in, and it's been even better since I've been here. We always feel like they're here to help us with anything we need, and so that makes it easy on us. There's no pressure, none of that. They really make it easy to play for them each and every day.”

Hitters, Riggleman said, are plenty savvy at this level. They’re getting on base at a high rate (to the tune of a league-wide OBP of .385) and some are swinging the bat and driving the ball, even on pitches out of the strike zone, better than others.

It might run contrary to Riggleman’s built-in baseball philosophies of drawing walks, stealing bases and manufacturing runs, but it seems necessary.

“The one difference I would say — and this is very specific — is that there’s a little bit of a contradiction in affiliated ball,” Riggleman said. “That on-base percentage number is really well-respected. Knowing the strike zone, taking your walks … you add that to the slugging (percentage) and you get the OPS and that's a real worthwhile number.

“So it's a bit of a fine line when you're dealing with players who know the strike zone pretty well but are taking those walks. That’s a tool they can use. But when you're here, you almost have to hit your way to affiliated ball. You’re not going to walk your way there.”

There might not be any budding Tony Gwynns or Sammy Sosas in the Pioneer League. Riggleman would know.

But with each passing victory and each player that does end up with an opportunity in affiliated baseball, Riggleman will take a measure of humble pride in his abilities as a winner and a developer of talent.

Even in independent ball.

“It’s felt real good,” he said. “It feels very similar to when I managed in the minor leagues all those years. Really nothing’s different than what I've always experienced. You're watching players, analyzing players and trying to correct things that happen in the game. All the things that happen in affiliated ball are happening here and you address them. That's a constant.”