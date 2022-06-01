Back with Billings Mustangs, Mitch Piatnik trying to stay on this side of the game

BILLINGS — Mitch Piatnik nearly found himself on the other side last summer.

Not that other side. But in baseball terms, it’s still a pretty dire place to be.

Upon his release from Tri-City of the independent Frontier League, Piatnik drove 19 straight hours from Troy, New York home to Winter Haven, Florida, contemplating a future without baseball.

A .114 batting average prompted the ValleyCats to cut the former eighth-round pick of the Cincinnati Reds. Piatnik had been bouncing around the indy leagues since his 2018 release by the Reds, and the latest disappointment seemed a bridge too far.

To be sure, things hadn’t gone Piatnik’s way since he was drafted out of State College of Florida-Manatee by the Reds in 2015. He batted .210 for the Mustangs in 2015 and in stints between low-A Dayton and Billings in 2016 hit .252.

A natural right-handed hitter, Piatnik had begun switch-hitting in high school. The Reds, Piatnik said, wanted him after those first two years to abandon that approach and to bat right-handed exclusively. He tried that the next two seasons to disastrous results: a .176 average between Dayton and high-A Daytona in 2017 and a .174 average at Dayton in 2018.

That was the end of the line, as far as affiliated ball was concerned. The Reds parted ways with Piatnik and the release sent him on his independent league journey, which didn’t prove to be much better, aside from a .321 average in 15 games for the Gateway Grizzlies of the Frontier League in 2018.

Three summers later, Piatnik found himself on that long drive home, telling himself he was done with baseball.

“That was probably the point where I almost touched that other side of quitting and giving up,” Piatnik said Wednesday afternoon in the Billings Mustangs’ dugout at Dehler Park after taking batting practice ahead of the series-opening 8-0 win over the Glacier Range Riders. “But I really didn’t like how that made me feel. It didn’t sit right with me.”

Piatnik found some clarity sitting on the couch for two weeks. There wasn’t anything else he enjoyed as much as playing baseball, nor was there anything else he wanted to do.

He recommitted himself to the game. He went all in on video, restructuring his swing, seeking advice from his father — a longtime scout — and anyone else whom he respected.

And, he decided, he was going to bat left-handed only. Surprisingly, that’s the side Piatnik said he feels most comfortable and the side from which he sees the ball better. Years of bad habits had seeped in his right-handed at-bats, Piatnik believed. His swing from the left side was much more technical.

It’s always been about the bat for Piatnik. He’s a versatile defender with good speed, and has proven to be a steady outfielder after having been an infielder. If Piatnik is going to get anywhere, he needs to show he can hit.

“He’s going to give us everything he has,” said Mustangs manager Jim Riggleman, who knew of Piatnik when both were in the Reds’ organization. “That’s just the nature of his character.”

So far, so good. Yes, it’s a small sample size, but Piatnik, now 27, went into Wednesday’s game with a Pioneer League-best .563 average. He already had nine hits, four of them doubles, in 19 at-bats.

“I’m two hits away from matching my total last year in the whole season,” he said with a smile.

That’s the thing about Piatnik. He knows his odds are long to get an affiliated contract again, but he approaches the situation with good humor and a good attitude.

One of the first things he did when he entered the Dehler Park gates for the third season of his career was to text a photo of the stadium to a few of his former Mustangs teammates (one of them was Alejo Lopez, who is currently on the Reds’ 26-man roster). He’s in a fantasy football league with several former Mustangs and keeps in regular touch with others, as well.

“As far as why I keep playing, it’s just kind of that’s what I’m passionate about,” said Piatnik, who went 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored against Glacier. “When you think about what you want to do with your life, you want to try to be great at something that you enjoy. So there’s no reason not to play. No matter what other people are telling you, you just have to listen to what’s going on inside your own head.”

Right now, though, Piatnik is working on his consistency at the plate. If Piatnik can obtain that, maybe he can stay on this side of the game a little bit longer.

Mustangs win third straight

Kelvan Pilot and Al Pesto combined on a five-hit shutout, and Gabe Wurtz hit his third home run in two games as the Mustangs started a five-game homestand by beating the Range Riders 8-0 at Dehler Park.

Wurtz hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first to get things started for the Mustangs. It was his fourth on the season after hitting two home runs on Sunday. The Mustangs (3-3) won their third straight. Glacier dropped to 5-2.

Pilot allowed just four hits in six innings and struck out seven before giving way to Pesto, who threw the final three innings and earned the save.

New logos, new merch

The Mustangs unveiled a new batch of logos Wednesday. The team is sticking with its use of red and black as primary colors, and will continue to lean heavily on its traditional rearing horse logo.

The new logos, which are now available on Mustangs merchandise in the team store at Delher Park, were designed by Nick Matarese of Barn Creative with the intent of tying the Mustangs more closely to Billings.

Included in the new designs are a straight-on head shot of a horse and a three-quarters profile view that depicts the Rimrocks in the neck of the horse. Another logo has the horse head inside an outline of the state of Montana. Other logos include a new version of the double-horseshoe “M” and a logo referencing “Magic City” written in a western-themed script.

“With a modern, aggressive new tone, we knew we could push the design of the new Mustangs mark into something Billings had never seen before,” Matarese was quoted as saying in a Mustangs press release. “This new logo has the most iconic part of Billings, the Rimrocks, rooted directly in it … much like the identity of the city itself.”

Email Mike Scherting at mike.scherting@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsSchert.

