Bats erupt for Billings Mustangs in win over Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. — The Billings Mustangs knocked seven extra-base hits and starter Kelvan Pilot didn’t allow an earned run in six innings in a 16-2 Pioneer League win over the Northern Colorado Owlz on Tuesday.

Crews Taylor and Brian Parreira had two-hit games and drove in three runs each for the Mustangs, who had 16 hits overall and won their third straight game. Jordan Barth had a team-high three hits and also scored three times.

Parreira and Gabe Wurtz hit home runs, Wurtz and Taylor tripled, and Taylor, Parreira and Abraham Mow doubled as the Owlz used six pitchers. The Mustangs sent 16 batters to the plate in an 11-run sixth inning.

The Mustangs countered with four pitchers, but it was Pilot (4-3) leading the way. He allowed seven hits, struck out eight and walked one, and his two runs allowed were unearned.

Darrien Ragins, Eric Ezersky and Yasnier Laureano followed Pilot with a scoreless inning each.

Billings (29-24, 4-3 second half) and Northern Colorado (19-32, 2-4) play again at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday.