Behind two grand slams, Billings Mustangs wallop Great Falls Voyagers

GREAT FALLS — Jalen Garcia and Gabe Wurtz hit grand slams and the Billings Mustangs batters put on a hitting display before 1,121 spectators, walloping the Great Falls Voyagers 26-3 in Pioneer League baseball on Sunday at Centene Stadium.

Overall, Billings slugged 23 hits — including 11 for extra bases — against five Voyagers pitchers in a contest that lasted 3 hours, 24 minutes.

With the win, Billings improved to 11-10 and Great Falls fell to 15-9.

Wurtz his his grand slam in the eighth inning to give Billings a 19-2 lead.

In a seven-run ninth, Garcia put the cherry on top of the win with his grand slam.

Overall, Garcia was 4 of 6, including a double, with three runs and six RBIs. Wurtz finished 4 of 7, with a pair of two-bag hits, three runs and five RBIs.

Mason Dinesen also had a big day at the plate for the Ponies, batting 3 for 7 with three runs and five RBIs and Jordan Hovey was 4 for 5 with four runs and two RBIs.

Hovey, Tristan Peterson, Jackson Raper, Niko Pacheco and Nick Ultsch all added doubles for the Mustangs and Dinesen tripled. Ultsch and Christian Pena each crossed the plate four times.

Three Billings pitchers limited Great Falls to nine hits. Yasnier Laureano improved to 3-1 while pitching the first five innings of the game. He gave up five hits and two runs (one earned), while walking three and striking out three.

On Saturday, the Mustangs won an offensive slugfest with the Voyagers, earning the 15-11 victory. It was the Ponies' longest game of the season at 3 hours, 58 minutes in front of 1,412 fans at Centene.

Both teams tallied 15 hits in the game and Great Falls rallied to score eight runs in the final two innings — compared to five for the Mustangs — to make things interesting.

Wurtz also homered on Saturday and finished 2 for 6 with three runs and three RBIs.

Jalen Garcia was 4 for 6, including a double, with two runs and an RBI. Ultsch also doubled and was 3-for-5 at the plate with a run and three RBIs.

Billings starting pitcher Darrien Ragins improved to 1-1 by throwing the first 5.1 innings. He surrendered three runs (two earned) and five hits, while walking three and striking out one.

The Mustangs will next play against the Boise Hawks (9-14) when they open a seven-game series at Dehler Park on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0